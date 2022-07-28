Simon Community’s Karen McAlister wants society to ‘think about the unthinkable — not having a home’ — and to effect change

Karen McAlister pictured at the refurbishment launch of Young People's Project alongside Simon Community's Jim Dennison and Choice's Grainne Donnelly

Karen McAlister at the launch of the Hidden Homelessness In NI report at Stormont in March

Called a “significant and concerning issue” homelessness has sadly not been too far from the headlines in recent weeks.

“We don’t use the word ‘crisis’ a lot, but I think we are in a homelessness and housing crisis,” says Karen McAlister, head of research and development at Simon Community Northern Ireland.

Her role is to look at voicing the experience of people who use the charity’s services.

“In 2021, we had 1,300 people living in our temporary accommodation,” she explains.

“My job is to try to understand their pathways, what they need and how we can help. We’re proactively working alongside people with lived experience to actually end homelessness.

“How that will then translate will be in new services, new developments, new partnerships, more research — so it’s basically understanding the people we work with and making sure the stuff we deliver is right for them, to end homelessness.”

The charity is seeing a demographic change in terms of who it supports.

“Historically homeless services would have been very much set up for single men,” explains Karen.

“A quarter of the people we support [now] are women, half of whom are under 25. Around 40% of the people we support are young people under the age of 25.

“We need to make sure that the money we’re raising, the grants we get, the services we apply for, actually are meeting the group of people that needs it.

“We know the demographic is changing.

“We know, at the minute, there are nearly 45,000 people on the social housing waiting list.

“Every year, we see year-on-year increases in relation to housing need. Of those 45,000 people, 30,000 are deemed in household stress — and that’s before we look at homelessness, the pressures on temporary accommodation and then hidden homelessness.”

Earlier this year, the Simon Community released research in conjunction with the University of Ulster.

It was revealed that an estimated 100,000 people are living in the hidden homelessness bracket — those who are homeless but whose situation is not visible.

A lack of security and stability puts everyone experiencing hidden homelessness at risk, having ramifications for their mental health, life opportunities and general wellbeing.

Due to the sensitivities around hidden homelessness, potentially more vulnerable people within this population could be more reluctant to access support and discuss their needs online.

“These are people who are invisible; they’re not counted as part of the statistics,” says Karen.

“They’re sofa surfing, they’re sleeping in their cars, it’s people in really overcrowded houses, squatting, a range of things.

“We know there are people who are more vulnerable to that. We know it’s young people who are in care. Our research told us there’s an issue around single people over the age of 55. Survivors of domestic violence [and the] LGBTQ+ community are all more vulnerable.”

Karen McAlister pictured at the refurbishment launch of Young People's Project alongside Simon Community's Jim Dennison and Choice's Grainne Donnelly

Moreover, Karen says people living in poverty as a whole are taking steps closer to homelessness.

“If you think of the cost-of-living crisis, it’s the highest it’s been in 40 years,” she says.

“If you look at the impact of that on people already living in poverty, housing tenure becomes more and more challenging. How do you pay your rent and heat your house and feed your family? What is going to give? Are we going to see more people becoming homeless because they can’t pay the rent?

“We know homelessness is not just a housing issue, it’s because of multiple layers of social exclusion, poverty being one of them. I don’t think we’re in a great place.”

The demographic shift is significant and one that will be reflected in an upcoming piece from the charity later this year.

“We saw younger people throughout the pandemic — obviously because relationships broke down, family connections broke down. We’re also seeing people presenting with more psychological and social issues,” says Karen.

The Simon Community is launching work around mental health later in the year because it is so concerned by its impact in relation to the homelessness environment.

“We believe that some people are coming to homelessness with already mental health conditions, so that probably reflects a lot of changes in society as well.”

With her previous role as head of young people and family services, plus her current job, Karen’s 20-year career has reflected the positivism that comes when working with clients individually. She says her current role enables the charity to tailor services or create services for young people.

“If you think of children in the care system, they are actually part of the hidden homelessness population,” she explains.

“Because, by nature of them turning 18, some of them, especially those in residential care, are going to become homeless. There’s a population there of hidden homeless young people.

“We know they’re over-represented in the homeless population, so what do we do about that?”

The Simon Community has created a project wherein it works with young people prior to their 18th birthday, “before they’re hit with that issue of homelessness, to ensure they have a house in the community and 24-hour support around them”.

For Karen, the ‘small things’ are what matters, in providing the very basic needs for those who require additional support.

“We talked to our clients and we knew wellbeing was really a struggle for them during Covid. We sought funding and everybody got wellbeing packs, clean bedlinen, hygiene packs. It’s from a really grassroots approach — what can we do to help you today?

“The other thing we do is that every person who comes into the Simon Community gets a welcome pack. It’s in a bag, so people aren’t carrying their belongings in a black plastic bag, which is a massive dignity issue.

“In that welcome pack you get a toothbrush, toothpaste, towel, gender-specific toiletries. You also get things like pasta, tinned soup, because when you come into a hostel, there is a dignity issue and maybe you haven’t eaten in a couple of days or maybe you don’t have any money or maybe there are issues with your benefits.

“Asking for food — I don’t think anybody should have to do that. That’s what some of our fundraising funds: dignity.”

She mentions the upcoming Music Against Homelessness concert on September 10, an evening of some of our best-loved artists including Brian Kennedy, Dea Matrona, Gareth Dunlop, Andrew Strong, Odhran Murphy and Eddie Booth.

“With the event, the message is that homelessness is not the picture we had years ago. Homelessness is affecting all ages of our community. It’s affecting men and women.

“It’s about people standing up for homelessness, reducing stigma.

“Without a home, everything’s gone. Food, cooking, education, employment, managing your trauma aren’t possible if you’ve got nowhere to sleep at night.

“There are people who are more vulnerable to homelessness,” she continues.

“For those people who are more vulnerable, we as a society need to take extra steps to look after them.

“Children in the care system, they’re our responsibility, so we need to do whatever we can to ensure that their exit from care is not into homelessness.”

Other vulnerable people include those fleeing domestic violent homes.

“Our victims and survivors — we need to take extra care in society to do something about that,” says Karen.

“Lockdown, for me, placed a value on home. We never used our home so much. It was all about investment in the home and working from the home and school was at home.

“Look at much you valued your home and imagine if you didn’t have that. It’s just a fundamental right; it’s unthinkable not to have a home, so maybe sometimes we just need to think about it.”

(From left) University of Ulster’s Professor Ann-Marie Gray, Simon Community’s Jim Dennison and Karen McAlister

The over-55s are equally vulnerable to homelessness.

“I just think if it was your mummy or daddy who were in that position, who were maybe being manipulated by a private landlord… maybe their rent was being put up and they didn’t have any choice in that.

“Maybe they felt imprisoned in their own home, which are some of the stories we’ve heard.

“It’s not always about the person on the street.

“People are living in very dangerous situations, trying not to become homeless because they’re afraid of doing so because of the stigma and the stigma attached to asking for help. But this is putting people in really vulnerable positions.

“We need to think about the unthinkable — not having a home — and we need to consider what can I do about that?”

For anyone wanting to offer support to the Simon Community, there are several ways to get involved.

“You can donate,” says Karen. “The donations go to directly to support people experiencing homelessness in a range of ways.”

You can also give your time, with plenty of opportunities to volunteer and fundraise, and consider joining the charity through recruitment.

“If you’re willing, we’ll find a way,” says Karen.

For more information on the Simon Community, see simoncommunity.org. If you are homeless or at risk of homelessness please call the charity’s free homeless support line on 0800 171 222.

Tickets for Music Against Homeless on September 10, in association with Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent, are £15. 18+. See Ticketmaster for details