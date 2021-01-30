Sing-a-long with chef Ryan for a superb culinary treat at The Devenish in Belfast

This self-taught Finaghy-based chef shows off his skill - and taste in music - in his takeaway four-course meals which are selling out fast Roam Pop-Up at Kaff in Gymco, The Devenish, Finaghy. www.roampopup.com

Joris Minne Sat 30 Jan 2021 at 09:00