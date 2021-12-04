Sir James Craig, the Ulster man who beat the ‘Welsh Wizard’ Lloyd George at his own game

Monday marks the centenary of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which partitioned Ireland and led to civil war. Author Gretchen Friemann reveals the high-stakes poker between Northern Ireland’s premier, Sir James Craig, and the Prime Minister, David Lloyd George, that led to the deal

Northern Ireland’s first Prime Minister, the pugnacious former stockbroker Sir James Craig, had intended to have nothing to do with the peace negotiations that culminated in the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in the early hours of December 6, 1921. Having won devolutionary powers for the Six Counties a year earlier, he wanted no part in a discussion that might dilute those gains.