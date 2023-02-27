Small financial changes that can make a difference to your money

We would all like to have a healthier bank balance — for some people this is a necessity in order to pay the bills and keep the family clothed and fed, others are fortunate to be in a better position and would like to be able to put some money aside for a rainy day, while some may want to be able to splash out on a bucket list trip or a new car.

But whatever their financial situation is, the vast majority wouldn’t say no to a few extra pennies in the bank — and as we’re still relatively close to the start of a new year, we asked some experts for their advice on how to be financially savvy for the months ahead.

John Lowe, founder of The Money Doctors, the trading name of Providence Finance Services Limited, says that when it comes to tightening the purse strings, most people know to cut down on coffee mornings, trips abroad and even nights out (even perhaps volunteering to drive rather than drink to cut down costs), but there are a few changes which are a little less obvious and could make all the difference.

“There is a lot to be said for re-examining your utilities providers at least once a year,” he says.

“Many people enjoy the ease of sourcing their gas and electricity from the same provider — but you could save a lot by switching from a dual-fuel bundle to separate providers. So it pays to keep a list of your contracts, be they for gas, electricity, mobile phone, internet, TV or anything else, along with their end dates on your laptop, phone or iPad.

“Then, set an alarm the month before your contracts are up and do a bit of market research in good time to change. Remember, your current provider may offer you a discount just to keep you on their books. But in the meantime, the rule is switch off and plug out when not in use.”

The same logic applies to internet providers as Lowe says now is an ‘excellent time’ to compare the variations in offers — and ‘if you can bear the hassle of getting a dish installed from one company to having an aerial from another, it can be really worth it’.

“While almost all offers are available to buy online, try to make the effort to phone the company you’re interested in joining — if you can get through,” he says wryly.

“A deal can often look perfect, until you find out that the broadband speed is slower than what you currently have; or you might have seen something that looks just right, apart from the 160 extra channels you don’t need. So where possible, speak to a human — and remember, your money matters, so don’t be afraid to push for the best deal.”

Offering advice to clients across the island of Ireland, Lowe says it is also a good idea to question the service you are receiving from your bank.

“Banks will not reward you for loyalty, so never be afraid to shop around,” he advises. “Because your banking is so often tied up in the biggest outgoings in your household budget — mortgage, car loan, third level education loan — look at the interest rate you are being charged and find out if there better options, even within your own bank.

“This is really the best place to start when you’re trying to save money. The same goes for life and health products. There are enormous savings to be made simply by shopping around.

“If you’re already saving, take a good look at the rate you’re getting — and if you have substantial funds at negligible deposit rates, try prize bonds — you can’t withdraw for the first three months but then only need seven days’ notice to withdraw all — and you are in the draw from day one.

“It’s also a good idea to think about how you pay for things on a daily basis. And last but not least, writing a financial plan is the single most important step when it comes to saving money. This will guide you in choices yet to come, followed closely by completion of an in depth budget plan — and if you’re intimidated by the idea, haven’t made one previously, or just need some expert advice, don’t hesitate to get in touch with me (or another financial advisor).”

Changing how you approach your finances can be beneficial — © Getty Images

Sean Bruen, Founder and Director of Kith & Kin Financial Wellbeing in Belfast agrees and says getting advice is important - and he would also advocate for taking small, steady steps, rather than trying to save large sums of money right from the get go.

“I would advise starting small and using a Credit Union so it is not easy to take money out if tempted,” he says. “Start to build an emergency fund, around three months income is a good guide, but try to pay off debt before you start saving.

“Then if you have an emergency fund and your debts are paid off, you should open an ISA (Individual Savings Account). There are cash, stocks and shares and Help to Buy ISAs — a cash ISA is just a savings account where the interest isn't taxed (so you keep all of it). Anyone over the age of 16 in the UK can put up to £20,000 in an ISA each tax year (between April 6 and April 5) and once in, it stays tax-free year after year.”

But it's not just individuals who need financial advice for the year ahead, small business owners can also benefit from a little bit of guidance and Susan McKane, Senior Manager, Northern Ireland of British Business Bank says that it’s important to be aware of outgoings and to be proactive about making cuts or taking out a loan where necessary.

“At the British Business Bank we understand that, for smaller businesses, rising costs can be a real challenge,” she says.

“So, carefully managing costs, ensuring liquidity for future outgoings, and helping customers to maintain their business with you can put you on a firmer footing — and recognising where you can decrease current costs through the likes of materials or inventory will really work to your benefit in the long run. Expenses can also accumulate over time, such as paying for infrequently used services, and legacy platform costs.

“But taking a proactive approach to debt management can help your business avoid being caught out by rising prices - and financing isn’t limited to covering costs. Many businesses use loans or asset finance, for example, to fund investment in growth, such as buying new machinery, hiring staff, or launching marketing campaigns.

“Although we don’t lend or invest directly, we work with more than 200 delivery partners to deliver funding programmes and provide independent and impartial information to support businesses through our online Finance Hub.”

For more information visit: www.kithandkinwellbeing.or; www.moneydoctors.ie; www.british-business-bank.co.uk