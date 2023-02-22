Social media star Sophie McCartney: ‘Parenting is one of the best but hardest things I’ve ever done’

The social media star (Tired ’N Tested), comedian and author talks about her new book, navigating health anxiety and recently becoming a mum for the third time

Sophie McCartney’s hilarious representations of ‘modern-day mammying’ has earned her a cult status and a social media following of 1.1 million on Facebook alone.

The comedian shares tongue-in-cheek posts depicting day-to-day life as a parent, which includes everything from navigating sleepless nights to mothers’ groups, the viper’s nest of the school WhatsApp group and more.

The author of Tired & Tested: The Wild Ride Into Parenthood has just written her second book, Mother Hens, her first fictional novel, which is out on March 30.

Sophie describes Tired & Tested as “a safe space for parents”.

“It’s pretty much not a parenting advice book,” she says.

“When I set out to write it, my publisher asked: ‘What kind of book do you want to write?’ I said: ‘I can’t write a parenting advice book.’ Because I think when people come to me on my socials, they don’t come looking for someone who knows what they are doing or what they are taking about. They come for somebody, I guess, who is quite similar to them and is finding their own way through parenting, and every day is a school day in terms of learning something new.

“I was like: ‘Right, OK, I want this to be a book of shared experiences, kind of muddling through things, something that would maybe make most parents feel about 10% better about their own parenting abilities.’ So that’s pretty much it in a nutshell.’

Sophie, who is mum to Jack (nine), Evelyn (seven) and four-month-old Nate, says parenting is one of the best things that she has ever done in her life — but it’s also one of the hardest.

“It’s a bit of a journey really,” she says.

“My first book takes me from being 19/20 at university, being single, never wanting to settle down, wanting to travel the world, living my best life, thinking: ‘Oh, God, I’m never going to have a baby.’ It takes me then through to finding my husband, finding the right man, deciding to settle down and then trying for babies, having babies and then going: ‘Oh, my gosh, what is this?’”

Sophie McCartney

For Sophie, becoming a mother came with some unexpected surprises.

“I think I didn’t expect how much I’d love them,” she says.

“You know, when you are pregnant for the first time and it’s such an unknown future, isn’t it? You think: ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m growing this person. I don’t know what they are going to be like or whether they are going to like me.’ My biggest fear was: ‘Am I going to love my baby? Is my baby going to love me?’

“And when they came out... It’s the most indescribable bond and love that you’ll have with any other person. Even more so than your partner.

“You are their person; they are your person. I didn’t expect that.

“And, actually, the love made me a little bit neurotic. Any time I go out I have to call back every half an hour to make sure they are OK. I didn’t think I’d be like that as a parent. I found that quite unexpected because I’m quite a chilled person normally, but when it comes to anything to do with the kids, it sends me off on one. So that was quite unexpected: learning that about myself that I’m actually not quite as chilled as I thought.”

Sophie's debut non-fiction book, Tired & Tested: The Wild Ride Into Parenthood

The mother-of-three says she found it much easier to transition from being a mother of two children to three, than to go from being a mother of one to two.

“I found that quite difficult to navigate; nobody tells you how difficult it is to leave a house,” Sophie says.

“It’s easier to get a child out of my body than it is to get them out of the house at half past eight in the morning.

“I look at people now who don’t have kids and they just leave the house with one small handbag when they want, and I’m so jealous.

“They’ve just got a phone and a lipstick or something and they go, ‘I want to leave the house,’ and go.”

The social media star recently posted on Instagram: “Health anxiety! I suffer with this massively especially in relation to the kids.”

Commenting on this, Sophie says: “When I had the kids, it kind of released that in me. Whereas normally I would be quite relaxed as a person and since I’ve had them, anything to do with any kind of illness, even if it’s just a cold — Nate’s just had a cold — I couldn’t deal with that. He’s so little and he was so snuffly.

“There’s quite a big age gap from seven to a baby, and you forget that sometimes babies just get a bit snuffly — that’s quite normal. But I’m up in the night with a thermometer in his ear, putting a finger under his nose, making sure he’s still breathing.

“I just don’t cope very well with anything to do with them potentially being unwell.

“And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, because it makes me hyper-vigilant; if I feel they need to go to the doctor I’ll take them. I’m not the type of person who will sit there and think maybe they’ll be OK.

“My husband is a physio, but he’s done general medical stuff and he’s very much the calm one, whereas I’m straight on to Dr Google and they’ve told me that [my child has] got some sort of awful childhood illness from the 16th century.

“But, no, he’s just got a rash, he’s fine, kids get rashes.

“I’m there Googling all these symptoms, which nine times out of ten is a cold, but I’m there crying myself to sleep thinking it is something worse.”

Sophie McCartney

Sophie says her new book, Mother Hens, offers people a little bit of escapism through the main characters, a group of friends who are mothers on holiday together in Ibiza.

“If you can’t escape, you can pick up the book and live through these characters and all that they’re up to,” she says.

“It’s a bit of a roller coaster ride, from Cheshire to Ibiza and then to Vegas as well. It’s a little bit of an adventure. It’s a bit of a crime thriller/chick lit/beach read. There’s quite a lot going on.

“I think probably what I want people to know is that although my characters are mothers, it’s not necessarily about the day-to-day ins and outs of parenting. Mums are mums, and that’s amazing, but we are also people too and we have lives and our own personalities and we have our own identities. And this is a wee bit of a voyage for these women, who are discovering their identities again and their freedom, away from the kids. There’s a little bit of debauchery along the way.

“The actual inspiration for Mother Hens was born of my own desire to ditch my kids for a weekend and go crazy with my friends in Ibiza, because we would all talk about it in the mum chat.”

Aside from writing content for a UK tour, Sophie says her main goals for the year ahead are to survive teething, get some sleep and spend quality time with her children, particularly Nate.

“I feel like I need to give the new baby some attention. Because I don’t recommend writing the book when pregnant: I went into labour early with him, so I had to finish the book after he was born,” she says.

“I gave myself a week and a half after he was born to regroup and rock in the corner, and then I had to just carry on writing to hit the deadline. That took it out of me quite a bit, so I’m enjoying chilling with a baby for a bit.”

Mother Hens (HarperCollins, £14.99) will be published on March 30. For more from Sophie, see @tiredandtested on Instagram