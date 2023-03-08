Sound designer encourages women and girls to pursue jobs in NI’s growing film industry

Chloe Dalzell gave a workshop on Sound Design for Into Film’s ScreenWorks programme and is pictured here (left) with student Amelia Birt from St Patrick’s College Dungannon

Chloe Dalzell pictured here (centre) with student Amelia Birt from St Patrick’s College Dungannon and Jodie Vance from the ScreenWorks team

Chloe Dalzell believes more girls and women should be using their science skills to pursue a career in film production. The Sound Effects Editor from Yellowmoon Studio recently held a three-day training session through Into Film’s ScreenWorks project.

Her impressive track record includes work on hit shows such as Derry Girls, Wreck and Conversations with Friends as well as helping to create Universal Studios’ Theme Park’s Halloween Horror event.

Chloe’s role is to enhance audio quality of film and TV by creating and editing sound effects using software called Pro Tools.

“This software is industry standard for sound editing in post production,” she explains.

“I work with thousands of different sound effects that are stored in a huge sound effects library. A few examples could be a car engine revving, a door opening and closing or the sound of bird in a forest.

“Another important part of my job is recording foley. Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are very specific to the movements of actors on screen. For example, every footstep, every movement of clothing and anything an actor touches all needs to be recorded and synced to picture.”

A sound effects edit is vital to any programme, creating a more entertaining and immersive experience for the audience and creating a bed of sound for dialogue to sit on.

“This helps the dialogue sound like it wasn’t recorded on a set,” explains Chloe. “Many sounds don’t get picked up on set so it’s my job to add them in during post productions to create a realistic soundscape.

“It’s very satisfying to know that the months of hard work we put into postproduction pays off when shows such as Derry Girls are not only enjoyed here in Northern Ireland but are talked about and loved globally. That’s super rewarding!”

She says she occasionally gets a little star struck and though she rarely meets cast members, ‘If I hear I’ll be working on a show with a big name it certainly adds to the excitement of working on that particular project.’

When she first started studying Music Technology at Queen’s University’s Sonic Arts Centre, Chloe was one of only a few women on the course though representation in the industry is starting to improve.

“I have seen that improvement in the past 10 years of working in the industry. I’m excited to see what the next 10 years brings,” she says.

“I had the opportunity to do work experience for three summers in Los Angeles and there are many more women working in the audio industry there. When you see other women doing the job, you realise there is nothing to hold you back.

“At first, I felt out of my comfort zone but I think that’s normal with anything new. Now I just want to encourage as many young people, particularly girls, to look at sound editing as a fantastic career choice and there are so many opportunities right here in Northern Ireland.”

Bigger projects can take an extensive amount of time. Chloe is currently working on the massive World War Two epic World on Fire (season two), which stars Sean Bean, Helen Hunt and Lesley Manville. She will spend several weeks on each episode creating big sound pieces.

In terms of special qualities or characteristics for the work, Chloe suggests an interest in technical as well as creative subjects. “Daily I am designing and creating sound for TV but I also have to work with software and equipment that requires trouble shooting regularly.

“Having a career that blends both the technical and creative works really well for me.

“I absolutely love it!” she says of her job. “It’s such a fun and dynamic industry to be working in. I can honestly say I’m doing my dream job and I’m excited to see where the NI film and TV industry is heading!”

ScreenWorks is a ground-breaking partnership between Into Film and Northern Ireland Screen that gives young people aged 14-19 hands-on experience with some of the leading experts working across film, TV, animation and games. To sign up for his course or any of the other free workshops run by ScreenWorks go to www.intofilm.org/screenworks