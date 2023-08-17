South Belfast charity receives funding from Belfast Harbour Community Awards

A south Belfast charity is one of 15 community groups and grassroots organisations awarded funding by the first round of the Belfast Harbour Community Awards.

They allocate funds twice a year and in this round, will provide £40,000 to 15 different organisations, the largest number of projects that have provided support to in one go since the initiative launched in 2021.

The Greater Village Regeneration Trust (GVRT) is a community-led organisation that delivers a range of initiatives to support local people to improve their lives, through personal development, housing and environmental improvement schemes, employability courses and health and wellbeing activities. It received £5,000 from the Community Awards.

Participants get hands-on training

Sarah Bowden, director of GVRT, says the funding is not just helpful but vital, particularly in 2023.

“A lot of European Social Fund projects came to an end on March 31, and the replacement for that was the UK Levelling Up Fund, which unfortunately, a lot of organisations weren’t successful [in],” says Sarah.

GVRT was part of a bid with a group of organisations under the Levelling Up Fund that were unsuccessful.

“It was all hands on deck really trying to see where we could pull in smaller pots of money, to at least be able to try to offer some services. Things are a lot tighter now because of the competition, the amount of groups that didn’t secure funding in March from those bigger pots of money.”

Based in south Belfast, GVRT will use the £5,000 within its T.R.E.E. project [Training, Reskilling, Education and Employment], a Tools for Life programme which primarily deals with young males aged 16 to 24 classed as NEET, (which stands for Not in Education nor Employment nor Training.)

Participants work on construction skills

“A lot of them haven’t had a good experience in mainstream education,” says Sarah.

“For some, they have left school with no GCSEs and very low levels of numeracy and literacy. We work with them on getting them those skills and around employability skills, communication, team building, interview skills, how to search for work.

“Alongside that we also deliver construction-based training. They do a level one in construction and then a level two in a specialist pathway. For the majority, they choose tiling and plastering because that’s the two that you can’t necessarily go to the likes of Belfast Met or other colleges to do and there’s a real shortage of those skills here. Then we also do stuff around drugs and alcohol, mental health, outdoor motivational team building, all those positive role model type skills that for a lot of young lads they’re just missing.”

The participants also receive a CSR card, a health and safety passport issued to construction workers, and their forklift license, both are which are needed to access employment on a building site.

GVRT is working closely with a number of employers to ensure that T.R.E.E.’s participants are learning the skills they need to access employment as well as hands-on employability skills and mock interviews.

Samuel Wilson; Sarah Bowden, Graham Bowden, Belfast Harbour communications executive Paula McKay, Joel Crothers

“It’s unbelievable,” says Sarah of the change she has observed within the young males from the project’s beginning to end.

“Our last group started in September and finished in June, so this funding will be used towards our young people that are starting in September and will be with us through until June next year.

“One of the parents said to me in June [of her son] when she came in that his motivation, his behaviour, he’s just like a different child. The whole family have noticed it, he’s just switched on. He wants to work; he is more proactive around the home and understanding towards siblings and parents. His whole outlook and experience of education on life and just in general respect has changed.”

Sarah is quick to praise teachers for doing ‘wonderful things’ but acknowledges that school is not for everybody.

“For some of these young lads, there’s things that are going on at home, there are circumstances outside of their control within their communities. There’s a lot of other additional needs that school don’t have the capability to be able to cater for everybody,” she says.

T.R.E.E. will take 15 participants annually and, says Sarah, they don’t push themselves to be like school.

“But we do have boundaries, we do have rules, we do ask that they’re respectful and that they get their head down. Our success rates with them are really, really good and it is extremely rewarding.

“It’s extremely difficult as well, because you’re almost taking on the role of a tutor, social worker, a doctor, a counsellor, kind of father and mother figures. I always joke, I don’t just have two children, I have hundreds of children.

“Even kids who came years ago, maybe our most difficult, would come now and have their own home, they have a career, a family and they’ll still call in just to say thank you, because if it wasn’t for the help that I had, I don’t know where I would be now.”

Located at the heart of the Donegall Road, GVRT’s catchment area would primarily be from The Village, Sandy Row and Donegall Pass, though they have participants from across the city.

“It’s very much a word of mouth,” she says.

“We do a lot of work in a range of schools. School would contact us to say, would there be any chance that a young person could come, they’re maybe not engaging in fifth year and we feel that maybe a placement with yourselves would really help.

“Those relationships are founded very early on, but it’s very much a community-based training centre.

“We don’t class ourselves the same as the bigger colleges like Belfast Met or SERC, because we see ourselves as a stepping stone for those young people who aren’t yet ready to make the transition into another large educational institution.

“We’re always coming up with new ideas,” continues Sarah of the future. “We’re always getting new scenarios and new cases of young people with different needs and it’s just a case of really working with them and trying to identify what we could do that’s different to try and assist them.

“Then trying to put programmes together that are based around and trying to find funders who are open to those new ideas, who are open to young people and the emergent themes really that they have.”

For Sarah, instilling confidence in young people has been the most rewarding part of the work.

“The most surprising thing for me ever, whenever I very first started 18 years ago, was whenever I said ‘well done’ to a young person and they almost looked at you as if to say, ‘what were you saying well done to me for?’

“I think it’s that whole thing around instilling confidence in them that actually you can do this. Whenever I sat in June with their records of achievement and showed them what they did... We did bite-sized learning because we don’t want to overcrowd them or over make them nervous about what they’re actually coming into.

“When they sat down in June and seen what they had, they were proud of themselves that they have been able to do it. I always say to them as well, you never really leave.

“If there’s anything ever that you are struggling with or you need help with, come back; just because you’ve left and you’ve maybe moved into an apprenticeship or further education, it doesn’t mean that our door is closed — you can come back at any time.”

GVRT also has a social enterprise TREECO [Training, Reskilling, Education and Employment Opportunities] which offers garden maintenance, power hosing, dump runs and grass cutting. It also has contracts and initiatives for a number of organisations contracted by housing associations and also Belfast City Council.

“Those young people get the opportunity to get hands on work experience in a social enterprise in their own community doing community givebacks,” says Sarah.

“All of our staff that are employed under that, all came through our T.R.E.E. training programme.”

A total of £80,000 will be awarded in two rounds during 2023, bringing the total support for community groups since launch to more than £170,000.

Of the awards, Allison Dowling, Corporate Affairs and Engagement Director, Belfast Harbour said: “Belfast Harbour’s Community Awards support local charities and organisations to deliver grass-roots community projects, many of which focus on enhancing employability skills amongst adults and young people across Northern Ireland.

“As we continue to develop Belfast Harbour as gateway to opportunity for all communities, we are pleased to support initiatives such as the Greater Village Regeneration Trust’s T.R.E.E. project, providing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and access training and qualifications”.

The next round of applications for the Belfast Harbour Community Awards will open in Autumn 2023.

The next round of applications for the Belfast Harbour Community Awards will open in Autumn 2023.