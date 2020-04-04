Stand and deliver: Meet five people who deliver vital supplies during Northern Ireland lockdown

While the streets are locked down and all but deserted, some workers have taken the decision to maintain the lifeline to residents confined in their homes. Linda Stewart talks to five people who make sure vital supplies keep getting through

We are all used, by now, to the stories of heroic acts of selflessness by healthcare workers; doctors, nurses and ancillaries who are going the extra mile - and then some - in the battle against coronavirus.

They are, rightly, headline news and their dedication, going far beyond the call of duty, will never be forgotten.

But, outside the health service, many others are performing small - and not so small - acts of kindness that are making a difference to the lives of others during this unprecedented time. These are their stories.

’You have to make sure you have gloves on all the time’

Charlie Kelly: postal worker

Charlie Kelly (62) has been a postal worker for 30 years and is a Communication Workers Union representative in Londonderry. He is married to Grace and has one son.

Nothing like the coronavirus lockdown has ever happened before in his career as a postman, he says.

"I don't think this has happened in anybody's lifetime, unless you're old enough to go back to one of the World Wars, which I'm certainly not," he says.

The streets became a lot quieter when the schools shut down, but there was an even more marked difference by last Monday, just ahead of the official lockdown.

"Certainly, last Monday, you noticed the traffic and the town was very quiet. I would deliver to a lot of businesses and 85% of them had shut down.

"The routes are a lot quieter and more people are sticking to staying inside, barring the people that have to go out, like ourselves.

"At the minute, there are 123 staff working in our office and 38 of them are off sick, which is a third of the office.

"We are supplied with gloves and hand-sanitiser and we had to change the structure of the office regarding duties and making sure people didn't go out sharing vans - that doesn't happen anymore and we try to keep social distance inside work. It's difficult, but with so many people being off sick, it's easier at the same time."

Once out on a delivery route, the streets are quiet and Charlie observes strict precautions.

"It's a matter of making sure you've got your gloves on all the time. There are times you have to change your gloves, so you make sure you wash your hands then," he says.

"We don't have any contact with customers. If you have a package to get signed for, you don't do that anymore. You sign it yourself - customers are not allowed to have any contact.

"Most of the ones I come to are all businesses and they meet you wearing gloves and with screens up. Those are the businesses that are open."

There's an eeriness about the streets when everyone is staying indoors, he admits.

"I genuinely believe that, in the next couple of weeks, if this curve comes, when it gets really bad, I feel that, when that starts to happen, we'll probably find more and more staff off sick and the whole thing will close down.

"Private customers in their houses are very wary and their doors are closed. It's a scary time - there is no getting away from it. It's something none of us has ever experienced in any walk of life and I just hope we come out the other side of it."

‘We planned for what would happen in the worst scenario’

Alan Mercer: garden centre owner

Alan Mercer (35) is managing director of Hillmount Garden Centre in Castlereagh and has been delivering garden supplies, ordered through the company's newly revamped website, through the crisis. He is married to Ciara and the couple have three children: Ollie (3), Jack (22 months) and Ava (10 weeks).

"We're used to it - if you don't have a good month, you usually pick up the slack the next month. April and May are the busiest months of the season," he says.

"But it's been really hard. A week before we closed the centre, the weather had started to get a little better and so it was starting to get busy in the shop. We spent that week upstairs, planning against what would happen in a worst-case scenario.

"It's been quite tough for garden centres as a whole. We've spent the last three months building stock-levels up for a busy April and May, so the timing of it was also very hard."

Fortunately, the company had just invested in its website, making it easier to update and place orders. In the last few weeks, they have gone from around 100 items online to over 1,000.

"People were so busy panicking about buying food essentials that they don't think about what they would do at home; they didn't think about compost and growing your own seeds and now they couldn't get them," Alan says.

"Last week, for us, was incredible - there was a bit of heat and people were out in the garden. The online website was working really well and we are doing kerbside delivery.

"People really wanted fruit and veg seeds, grow-your-own seeds and compost and they didn't know where they were going to get it. So, we made up grow-your-own bundles with compost and seeds and seed trays.

"It's a bit of a change to go from running a nice, normal garden centre to taking delivery orders on the telephone."

A skeleton staff are carrying out deliveries with a commercial Jeep and trailer, the delivery van and two other delivery drivers who have been drafted in.

"We, basically, go out to certain areas, maybe Carryduff in one direction, or Bangor, Newtownards and Crawfordsburn in the other, and some other areas as well. It's mainly grow-your-own - compost, manure, rhubarb, strawberry plants, herbs, lettuce and a lot of seeds. Seed companies are selling 10 times more seeds - we'd never sold seeds before online.

"We're trying to give good customer service, but you feel like you're running away from the customers. People stay in their houses and they would wave at you."

Alan is working around the clock to do deliveries and get more stock onto the website.

"The biggest thing is, my wife is an anaesthetist, but she's on maternity leave, and she tells me, 'You need to sleep, you need to rest, you need to keep healthy. If you get sick with coronavirus, you need to be fighting-fit'.

"So, I am going to take the night off tonight.

"It's been hard stuff, but it's a buzz and it's been such a learning curve for everybody. I've really enjoyed learning how to go from being a normal retailer to being online."

'They say it’s brilliant you’re coming out, I’ll not be stuck’

David Sloan: mobile caterer

Mobile caterer David Sloan (40), from Millisle, has converted his Sundae's ice-cream van business to selling basic foodstuffs and supplies around Donaghadee and Millisle. He is married to Linsey and has two girls, Chelsea (20) and Neiko (5).

"I usually do all the events and shows and work here in the summer, working up and down the coast, down to Cloughey, working all the caravan parks and selling ice-cream and slush puppies," David says.

But, on Thursday, after conversations with several local councillors, he stocked the van up at the wholesalers with food, toilet paper and cleaning products and set off around the housing estates.

"A lot of the community are self-isolating and can't get out at the moment, or they don't drive," he says. "I went to a place today called The Cotton and they gave me a list of stuff to get for tomorrow from the wholesalers.

"I brought bread, milk, Nutty Krust, beans, tins of soup, Pot Noodles, different types of biscuits - all the everyday essentials. Eggs, toilet rolls, kitchen roll, cleaning products, baby wipes... the list goes on."

David goes to Musgrave Wholesalers first thing in the morning to buy stock and then sets off around the houses.

"These are streets where a lot of people can't get out at the moment - some of them are coming out to stop you," he says.

"I went and knocked on the windows of people who were self-isolating, told them what I was selling and brought it to them.

"While a lot of shops are open, people can't get to them, especially if they're self-isolating. They all know - and they've all tuned into what's actually happening.

"I just take card payments. People just come up and ask what I've got in and they go, 'Give me this, this, this, give me one of them', and away they go, happy as Larry. Nutty Krust sells well... you'd be surprised.

"I started at The Cotton, then went all round Donaghadee and all round Millisle. I was around Donaghadee for about five-and-a-half hours."

People are absolutely delighted that David's coming round with essentials.

"They say, 'It's brilliant that you're coming out. Will you be here tomorrow?' They say, 'That is brilliant. I'll not be stuck'."

Some of them are getting items for older relatives who can't get out.

"I just kept going today. I was driving into streets where I'd never seen people coming near the van before," David says.

‘Things have really picked up a lot since the lockdown’

Daniel Hodgen: pizza delivery man

Daniel Hodgen (18), from Newtownards, delivers pizza for Absolute Pizza in Kircubbin. The takeaway is offering contactless payment and is giving NHS staff and care workers a 20% discount.

"I've been working for Absolute Pizza since the end of October, so it's been around six months - it's a good job," says Daniel.

"In the past week, it has really picked up since the lockdown. That whole contactless thing has gone very well - everybody loves the idea of it being done completely contactless, which is good for safety measures."

Daniel really began to realise something big was on the way when he noticed more and more people talking about it on social media.

"It kept escalating and the more people talked about it, the more it became an issue and all these distancing measures were being taken. You just followed along with them like you were told to," he says.

"Basically, a lot of orders are in place at the start of the night. You just take them out in order of them being phoned in. You're bringing them out as quickly as you can. You can pay for it over the phone and it can be left in a safe place.

"With some customers, we ring them when we are at the door to say we're there."

The delivery drivers put on gloves and masks each time they go out.

"The orders can be left on a windowsill or a ledge - anywhere as long as it's not on the floor," Daniel says.

"Compared to normal, the roads are a lot quieter and there are not as many people about. Parking is a wee bit harder because everyone's parked at home, but it's not too bad. I see it as a quieter drive, rather than being eerie or isolated. A lot of people try to keep their distance and we try to do the same in the store, with the whole social distancing measures to keep everyone safe."

Owner Josh Boyd has had an unbelievable week of business.

"We are taking a few extra measures to keep everyone safe, but everyone has to eat at the end of the day and it has been incredible for deliveries," he explains.

"During all this, we are giving all NHS staff and care workers 20% off too."

‘Anyone who’s in need, we will provide meals for them’

Kelvin Collins: Ben Madigan’s

Kelvin Collins (42), the owner of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen on the Cavehill Road in Belfast, has set up a meals-on-wheels service for vulnerable people in the local area. He is married to pharmacist Bernard (32).

Kelvin took over the bar last year, refurbished it in November and opened just before Christmas.

"It was the weekend before St Patrick's Day. On the Sunday night, I made the decision to close the bar on Monday night," he says.

"We've a lot of elderly customers who come into the bar for lunch or evening meals and they are vulnerable. They are people who could catch Covid-19, so it may not be the best place for them to be. So, on the Sunday, I made an announcement to staff that we were going to close.

"It was quite an emotional decision to make because the bar had only been open for four months and we've all put our blood, sweat and tears into making it work, so to mothball it was a difficult decision to make, but it was the right one for our customers and families."

After the bar closed, Kelvin found himself at a loose end and started wondering how he could help.

"We have a fully equipped kitchen sitting there and our chefs wanted to help as well, so we thought social services might be coming under pressure. We were thinking of old people's homes. If the chefs went off sick, was there anything we could do?

"I spoke to the team and we went on Facebook to see if anybody could point us in the right direction.

Kelvin set up a GoFundMe page and began working with Sinead McKinley, of the North Belfast Advice Partnership, who is in charge of referrals.

"We make deliveries three times a week. On Monday we do meals for Monday and Tuesday, on Wednesday there are meals for Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday we deliver three meals and then start again at the beginning of the week," he says.

"We have three chefs coming in three times a week to help cook the meals and we plate them up in takeaway dishes. They're cooked and then chilled."

On Monday Kelvin and his team started delivering to 50 people and, by yesterday, it was up to 115.

"We have 14 volunteer drivers and we've created a WhatsApp group where we can organise them. It's quite an emotional journey for them," he says.

"There are a lot of elderly people who are isolated and maybe this is the only interaction they have with people.

"At first we decided to deliver at 5pm but, during the week, we realised that we would be better putting them out at 3pm because people are sitting there all day, every day, waiting for it.

"You don't realise the impact it has until you hear the stories from people - people who are on their own all day and are waiting for some interaction with anybody, people who are just out of hospital, or their partner's in hospital and they're on their own, families who have slipped through the benefit net and, for a few weeks, are in desperation.

"Anyone who is in need, we'll provide meals to them. People in the local area have been so supportive of us and we will keep going as long as we can."