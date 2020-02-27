Susie McIlwaine on how barbaric UVF murder of brother David continues to cast a shadow over the family

David McIlwaine (18) and Andrew Robb (19) were murdered by the UVF after an evening at a Tandragee nightclub in 2000. In a rare interview, David’s sister Susie tells Stephanie Bell how his death continues to cast a shadow over the entire family circle

Susie McIlwaine was just 15 years old when her brother David was brutally killed in what remains one of the most barbaric murders in Northern Ireland's history.

Twenty years on, and now a mum to her own son Henry David, who is 18 months old, she has put her heart into organising a special tribute night for her brother.

'A Night in Memory of David' this Saturday will see many of his former school friends come together with his family for what Susie hopes will be a celebration of her brother's life.

A big part of the evening will be raising funds for three charities that have been a vital support to her shattered family over the years - Wave Trauma Centre, Relatives for Justice and the Castlehill Foundation.

Now 35 and living with her partner Christopher Stevenson (32) and their son in Portadown, Susie has mourned her loss in private all these years.

Over the past two decades she has rarely spoken about David's death because it is too painful to discuss.

Today though, in an emotional interview, she opens her heart to share some of her many happy memories growing up with David and paints a picture of a fun-loving and caring older brother.

Susie's world imploded in February, 2000 when she, older brother Noel (41) and parents Gail (60) and Paul (59) were told that 18-year-old David had been murdered. Grief has continued to cast a long shadow over all of them.

"Mum summed it up at David's 20th anniversary last week when she said it doesn't get better with time, it gets different," she says. "Everything changed for us. We've all been touched with anxiety and depression and we just try to muddle through.

"Some days are good and then it just hits you again and you have a bad day or week. We are a close family and we are very grateful for the support we have received."

Recalling her late brother, Susie paints a picture of a carefree, happy teenager with no interest in politics and who had friends on both sides of the community. Tragically his brutal death at the hands of the UVF came about simply because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He had been enjoying an evening out in a nightclub in Tandragee on February 19, 2000, when he agreed to share a taxi with another teenager, Andrew Robb (19), who he only knew as a casual acquaintance.

The badly mutilated bodies of both teenagers, neither of whom had any paramilitary connections, were later found on a remote country road outside the Co Armagh town.

It later emerged that the boys had been targeted as part of loyalist feud after Andrew Robb allegedly made derogatory remarks about UVF commander Richard Jameson, who had been shot dead two weeks previously.

In 2009, sadistic killer Steven Brown was jailed for life for the horrific double murder of the two teenagers. However, others involved remain free, a source of great anguish to the McIlwaine family.

In sentencing Brown, from Castle Place, Castlecaulfield, Mr Justice Gillen described the murders as "among the most gruesome of the past 40 years".

He said: "They represent unbridled mindless violence and a total disregard for the value and dignity of human life."

The judge went on to say that the killings had brought "unimaginable anguish and grief" for the families of the two victims.

That anguish and grief, Susie says continues to this day.

The youngest of three, Susie describes a happy childhood growing up in Craigavon. To illustrate the point, she opens the family photo album, which is filled with photos of all three siblings playing happily together.

She recalls: "We were a threesome, we were all very close. At times I did annoy the boys and they called me 'super pest' - indeed that nickname has stuck to this day, as Noel will still use it.

"But I looked up to both of them. Noel loved sport but wasn't into playing it and David was very talented at football. He played for Brownlow Integrated College and Lurgan Boys and he was a big Spurs fan. Brownlow launched the David McIlwaine Memorial Cup for football in his memory which made us all very proud.

"David loved music, especially E17 and UB40. I would have often caught him singing in front of the mirror, full of attitude and with all the moves.

"The UB40 song Red Red Wine is sentimental for a lot of people who knew him and when I hear it now it brings on the tears."

Susie was in her final GCSE year at Banbridge High School and had been staying with a friend in the town when her brother was killed. She saw the news report of the murders on TV and her heart went out to the families, not for a second suspecting that one of the victims was her own brother.

Later that day, she learned the devastating truth when her father drove to Banbridge to break the news.

"When I saw it on the news I remember thinking 'that would be awful if it was somebody you knew'. Then that evening I was walking home with my friend when my dad and uncle pulled up into his car beside us. My dad got out of the car and I looked at him and just knew.

The grief never leaves you Susie McIlwaine

"I just kept repeating 'it's a dream, it's a dream, this can't be real'.

"It wasn't until years later that I knew the extent of his injuries. Now, I try not to think about how horrific it was."

Susie insisted on going back to school after two weeks. With hindsight, she believes that was her way of coping. Remarkably, despite the trauma, a few months later she passed eight GCSEs. To this day, she has no idea how she managed it.

"When I got on the bus to go back to school I could see everyone gasping and looking at me as they couldn't believe I was going back," she says. "I don't know myself how I got through the rest of that year and sat my exams.

"But I have had a number of jobs over the years and I think that is because it's hard to settle, the grief never leaves you."

Currently working in administration for an insurance firm, Susie studied drama at Queen's University and went on to work on a number of TV programmes, including the first season of the blockbuster Game of Thrones as a script co-ordinator.

It was tough going, with long hours and weekend work, and she eventually left because she was missing out on spending time with friends.

Five years ago, at a friend's barbecue, she met her partner Christopher. The couple were delighted when little Henry David came along three years later.

She says: "Looking at Henry makes me think a lot about mum. She gave birth to David and now being a mother myself, I don't know how she deals with the loss of her son every day.

"Henry is such a wee personality and mum had that with David up until he was 18. I can't imagine how horrendous that is for her.

"Mum and dad have both had it so tough. They were never able to go back to work. Dad has had to campaign for justice and is still fighting for justice. I think that's his way of coping.

"Mum is not able to go down that road as it's too painful a reminder for her. They don't have it easy; the loss is something that never goes away.

You can't help but wonder what might have been Susie McIlwaine

"In the beginning when it happens you feel like screaming because the world is going on and you don't understand why it hasn't stopped."

Her brother Noel was studying at university in Scotland when his brother was murdered. "Noel didn't have us there and had to travel home alone which was hard for him," says Susie. "Noel is a deep thinker... it has affected all of us deep down in our own ways."

Noel is married and has two children Yvie (19) and Keir David (14). Susie says her parents have drawn great comfort from their grandchildren.

Susie felt the need to do something to mark the 20th anniversary year and is delighted that she has sold 110 tickets to friends of David's for the event at the Bannville Hotel in Banbridge this Saturday.

She breaks down as she shares a video of herself with David singing karaoke as teenagers on Christmas Day, one of many she will share with guests on Saturday night.

Susie adds: "We will have people from the charities giving a brief talk and my dad is going to talk and then we have music, a buffet and a raffle. In the background there will be pictures and videos of David on a screen.

"It will be a night to remember David and pay tribute to him as well as thank the charities who have helped us. The grief never leaves us and I just felt that the 20th anniversary was an apt time to do this.

"David had so much to offer and give. He was studying to be a graphic designer and he was a typical teenager, a real cheeky chappie. He was a good brother and very protective of me.

"He was generous and very caring. It sounds cliched but if he saw an elderly woman struggling with groceries he wouldn't think twice to offer to carry them for her, that's the type of person he was.

"You can't help but wonder what might have been... I can picture him with our kids now and he would have been a great uncle and dad.

"The response to the tribute night has been unreal and for me it will be quite special to have the chance to celebrate his life."