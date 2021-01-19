Swimmers reveal why there is boom in taking to the open sea and why it is good for you
Wild swimming has surged in popularity during the pandemic as swimmers take to the sea and waterways, seeking the adrenalin rush - and health benefits - of plunging into chilly waters. Linda Stewart finds out why it's so popular
Linda Stewart
It's said to be good for circulation, boost metabolism, improve your skin, enhance your immune system and even make you happier. And wild swimming seems to have found its moment, with a surge in popularity during lockdown as people turned to the delights of the ice-cold sea dip.