Tattoo tributes to lost loved ones: NI trio Craig Mayne, Brian Tipping and Nadine Sterrett on paying homage through body art

As Brooklyn Beckham revealed another tattoo tribute to fiancee Nicola Peltz, Catriona Doherty talks to three local people who paid homage to their loved ones through body art

Everlasting honour: Craig Mayne with Teddy sports tattoos for his children on his left arm

Catriona Doherty Tue 16 Mar 2021 at 07:20