Tech Review: A look at Apple’s latest iPad Air

Lighter than air and perfect for those who don’t wish to lug around a laptop to uni this autumn, but does Apple’s latest iPad get an A+?

For years Apple has attempted to make itself the go-to for back to school shopping in a bid to capitalise on new students wanting new tech (or those sparkly new student loans) as they head to the unknown in intimidating lecture halls.

It’s why every year, they smartly, introduce their back to school deal — this year new students can pick up a new Mac or iPad alongside a gift card for up to £130.

But if you don’t want to lug around a new laptop, and don’t wish to part too far from the interface of your phone, an iPad is clearly the way to go — specifically iPad Air which is priced from £699.

Available in multiple colour ways (I reviewed the particularly eye-catching blue model) which gives it a slightly regrettable toy-look, Apple’s latest tablet offering packs a powerful punch under the hood despite its feather like weight.

Equipped with the company’s M1 series chip, the tablet delivers impressive performance levels perfect for those long school days.

From running multiple apps simultaneously to handling resource-intensive tasks, the iPad Air handles everything with ease. It's a true multitasking machine that caters to both productivity enthusiasts and entertainment lovers.

Apple iPad Air comes in different colours

A stand out feature is the camera — a glorious new 12MP wide back camera is perfect capturing photos and 4K videos, without any typical tablet grain in sight. And with the powerful ISP in the M1 chip, iPad Air now features Smart HDR giving those videos and pics truly an extra pop.

It’s still very much an iPad, so the typical features of older models are all present and encased in the new all-aluminium frame. It still doesn't carry FaceID capability unlike the iPad Pro, instead operating the very android-style fingerprint button unlocking feature.

There's also still no headphone jack, so you may want to look into adding a pair of AirPods to your bundle.

But the lightness will be a big draw, the iPad Air doesn’t have the awkward weight of some its predecessors and rivals, and can easily be held while reading, streaming or taking notes without strain.

Despite a smaller 10.9-inch screen videos on the device still glow in their full glory, even when minimised during the split screen mode which allows you to enjoy the latest episode of your favourite series while typing.

The model also comes with 64GB of storage, which is perfect if you want to download a couple of episodes of your favourite show to pass the time travelling — but if you're a gamer (though I don't imagine an iPad Air would your first choice anyway) it’s less than ideal.

Apple iPad pencil

If everything quite literally available at the touch of a button isn’t for you, the device pairs well with the albeit puzzling but fun Apple Pencil.

The ability to use it as a stylus is great and works well when flicking through each app — as is writing and drawing.

It still has a very small delay, and therefore would be frustrating for professional artists, but for those wishing to take down quick notes without having to rely on a keyboard (touch or otherwise, but we’ll get to that) it works fine.

A great aspect is the ability use apps dedicated to organising notes and documents. You can literally scan a piece of paper and write on it there and then on your screen.

You can live your best scrap booking life in apps like Notability, which allows you highlight, and add photographs to notes meaning you can create those dream study pages often thrown at audiences in every 90s teen rom-com.

The Magic Keyboard is less impressive. In terms of core functionality there are no issues as the magnetic quality of being able to lift the iPad on and off with a gentle pull (which surprisingly still keeps it extremely secure) is a special feature.

Particularly, when the iPad Air is able to detect the keyboard is attached, meaning you won’t have any tricky moments of desperately trying to pull a stubborn plastic case on and off — or multiple attempts in your dropdown Bluetooth menu attempting to connect the device.

But the keyboard itself lacks space, it can feel cramped and wouldn’t be ideal for those with bigger hands. Luckily, the touch keyboard on the device itself is fast and compliments the operating system well.

Verdict: If you're looking a device which can do almost everything a laptop can, without the extra weight, baggage — or price tag, Apple's iPad Air is a perfectly respectable choice.

iPad Air — 4/5

Apple Pencil — 3/5

Magic Keyboard — 2/5