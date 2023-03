‘There’s really not much I wouldn’t tackle. I never let the fact that I’m disabled stop me’

Trailblazer: Jodie Gourley, with support from Monkstown Boxing Club, has set her sights on studying community youth work at university. Credit: Simple Tapestry

A few years ago, 18-year-old Jodie Gourley, from Monkstown, Co Antrim, felt that her life was going nowhere and there was little on the horizon to look forward to.