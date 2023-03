‘Telling Mum she had cancer was the hardest thing I have ever had to do’

Ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Action Cancer Consultant Radiographer Joanna Currie talks to Audrey Watson about the importance of early detection, flying to work on a six-seater plane and working on the Big Bus

Vital role: Action Cancer consultant radiographer Joanne Currie

Audrey Watson Wed 29 Sep 2021 at 08:36