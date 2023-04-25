‘Ten things I’ve learnt from my first 100 days as a dairy farmer’
If you’re not willing or able to expand your herd numbers, then finding a niche market is key
Hannah Quinn-Mulligan
It’s been roughly 100 days since myself and my neighbour Seán embarked on a dairy farm partnership together. By this stage in an American presidency, there would be a strong indication of what the future would hold for the next four years, and before the breeding season kicks off it’s probably a good time to weigh up what I’ve learnt.