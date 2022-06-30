Thank You Day 2022: Well-known faces share their messages of gratitude

The aim of Thank You Day 2022 is that everyone who deserves it gets a thank you.

“I’d like to thank Victoria Withers, the owner of ACA Models. Victoria genuinely changed my life: she has helped me unlock potential I did not know I had and helped me become the best version of myself.

“Victoria scouted me on Instagram in February and since then has provided me with amazing work and opportunities, especially the opportunity of a lifetime to enter the Miss World Northern Ireland 2022 contest. Now, I am so proud to also call her my friend. Thank you, Victoria.”

Daria Gapska

Singer-songwriter, Paul Brady

“I’d like to thank Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian TV producer who interrupted a news programme in Moscow by holding up a No War sign. What a courageous thing to do in a place where dissent is dangerous.”

Paul Brady

Fashion designer, Hope Macaulay

“I would like to thank my team of 15 knitters in Northern Ireland who work for my brand Hope Macaulay, for all their hard work. They are all very talented and my brand wouldn’t be what it is today without them.”

Hope Macaulay

Comedian, Diona Doherty

“I would like to say thank you to my daddy. I remember as a teenager being conflicted with regards to which career to follow. I had always performed well in school exams but I was torn between a ‘steady’ career like law or following my love of acting and comedy.

“My daddy Dee encouraged me to follow my dreams and not the cash signs and there aren’t many fathers who would support their child to pursue a life in such a tough and unpredictable industry, when there were other options, but mine did.

“And he was right. It all worked out. I’m thankful for his honesty, his love and his words of motivation.”

Chef and writer, Paula McIntyre

“When I was growing up I was blessed to be surrounded by great cooks who in their own way set me on the path I’m on today. From my grandfather’s roast beef dinners, and granny’s wheaten bread to my mum’s Italian-influenced food.

“My aunt Doreen was the professional cook in the family. She was a home economics teacher and her dinners were epic feasts. Her home was always filled with the sweet smell of baking. She had a unique lightness of touch in her baking. Her gingerbread is still one of my favourite things and she managed to make it decadently richly spiced and yet simultaneously light.

“She was always my go-to person for cooking queries and was generous to a fault in sharing her knowledge. Sadly, she passed away recently and I really want to thank her for the inspiration, support and love she showed me. The smell of freshly baked cake is one I always associate with love and that’s thanks to my aunt Doreen.”

Paula McIntyre

Singer-songwriter, Brian Kennedy

“I would like to thank Van Morrison. I want to thank him for continuing to be so generous to me throughout the years and sharing his global stage with me. He sent me a card when I was suffering from cancer and indeed a signed guitar to auction for my fundraiser. He’s some man for one man. Thank you, Van.”

Love Island star, Matthew MacNabb

“I would like to thank my parents because they gave me a great example of what hard work and kindness provides. They taught me to see the best in everyone and that the world is full of opportunity if you try.”

Radio presenter, Cate Conway

“I’d like to say thank you to Amanda Johnson. About 18 months ago she invited me to be an ambassador for Social Enterprise NI where she is operations and membership manager. I wasn’t really sure what social enterprise is, but she soon brought me up to speed. Basically, a social enterprise is like any other business except the profits are used to create some kind of social value. So it’s a profit for purpose model.

“I’ve met so many amazing people through my role, people who saw a need and couldn’t rest until they did something about it. Amanda is the point of contact for social enterprises across NI and always goes way above and beyond to give them help, advice and support. I have really loved being involved. I’d like to thank Amanda for her work and for asking me to be part of something so special and important.”

Singer, Brooke Scullion

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at home for your support of me on my journey both before and after Eurovision. It meant so much to me and despite a disappointing result, the love and support has carried me on and given me motivation to keep chasing this dream. Thank you.”

Brooke Scullion

Writer, Sharon Dempsey

“My mum, Jeannie has been at the heart of our family and continues to smother us all with love. I enjoy her sense of fun, and her determination to make the best out of everything. She never complains and takes so much pleasure out of watching her family grow and thrive. She’s had some hard years lately when my father became sick and disabled, but watching their love and bond during the tough times has been so heartening. I want to say thank you, Mum, for everything you do for all of us.”

TV presenter, Zoe Salmon

“I want to thank my parents, Joe and Priscilla Salmon.

“As a first-time mother, when I look into the eyes of my newborn baby son, Fitz, I now completely understand the love that my mum had for myself and my three siblings.

“She would have loved Fitz and while I miss her every single day, especially as I know she would have been amazing with Fitz and I would have learned so much from watching her with him, it is very special to see my dad, Joe, with his first grandson and how absolutely brilliant he is with Fitz.

“With motherhood I am learning every day about how to be a good mother. I wish I could thank my mum in person, mother to mother, for all that she did for me. I feel so fortunate to have my dad and I am extremely grateful to him for how he takes such loving care of Fitz.

“I just know that he and Fitz will be best buddies. Thank you to my dad for being the best father and grandfather too.”

Model, Kate Grant

“I’m so grateful to so many people especially my family and followers. But I’d like to especially thank Brendan McDowell, owner of BPerfect. He gave me the opportunity to highlight my potential without preconceptions on ability. He believed and trusted me, so much so, I’ve attended BPerfect events, their launches, and have worked on campaigns. Brendan sees what I can do, not what I can’t. I’m ever so grateful to him and his team and I look forward to working with them all soon.”

Radio presenter, Ibe Sesay

“If there’s one person I’d like to thank it would be my wife Colleen, for a number of reasons. Firstly, for giving me the most incredible family in our four children: Katie, (19), Mollie, (16), Stephen, (12), and Daniel, (11). Also, for supporting me through thick and thin, through good times and bad. I’ve always worked sometimes long and unsociable hours and it hasn’t always been easy. She’s been there for me no matter what and I’d just like to say, thank you.”

Sports presenter and writer, Orla Chennaoui

“This may be a cliche, but everything I am is thanks to my mum and dad, so I’m going to be greedy and thank both of them. I’ve long known that my work ethic, my love of sports and my family-grounding has come from my parents, but it’s not until you have children of your own that you realise how selfless that love has been – and ongoing.

“My parents still hold my hand regularly to help with my own kids, even though we live in a different country, and I simply couldn’t do what I do without them.”

Mourad, Orla, Austin and Eve Chennaoui, with Mairead and Austin Heron

Radio presenter, Robin Elliott

“There wouldn’t be just one person that I would like to thank as so many people have helped me along the way throughout my career. I have been working in television and radio for more than twenty-five years now and I couldn’t have got that start in the business without the late, great, broadcasting legend Gerry Anderson.

“Gerry was an amazing mentor and friend over the years, and I will be forever thankful for all his words of advice and encouragement.

“I was very lucky to start my career in radio at a very young age and will always be grateful to radio legend John Rosborough for giving me my first professional job on the airwaves at Citybeat and his continued guidance over the years. Staying with Citybeat, another person who I learned a lot from is Bill Young who was a great leader, mentor and friend.

Robin Elliott with Marilyn and Dave Hyndman

“Finally, as I continue to host my weekly chat show on Belfast TV Channel NvTv, I would like to thank all the viewers who tune in each week and all of the great guests who have appeared on the show. It’s hard to believe that I have worked with Northern Visions for twenty years now and have enjoyed every minute of it.

“We sadly lost Marilyn Hyndman earlier this year. Marilyn was the main driving force behind the organisation. Like so many people, Marilyn is someone who we all miss very much. Therefore, a big thank you to Marilyn and Dave Hyndman for all their support over the years.”