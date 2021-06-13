‘Thatcher thought we should be tough enough for anything — even assassination’

Former Tory minister Michael Portillo, who was in Brighton’s Grand Hotel the night of the IRA bomb, comes face-to-face with Gerry Adams for a new RTE programme about partition. Kim Bielenberg reports

A strange twist of fate shaped the political career of Michael Portillo, the Tory who served as a minister under Margaret Thatcher and John Major. The 68-year-old told this week how he was in the Grand Hotel in Brighton on the night it was bombed by the IRA in an attempt to kill Thatcher.