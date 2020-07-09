The astonishing courage of an NI mum who lost her daughter to cancer
Nic Russell has suffered a horrendous catalogue of illnesses - breast cancer, a degenerative heart condition and now Parkinson's Disease. That was after the death of her toddler daughter from cancer. Leona O'Neill reports on a remarkable woman
When Co Down woman Nic Russell learned she had Parkinson's disease a week before Christmas 2019, the 46-year-old felt scared, but relieved to finally put a name on the symptoms that had been bothering her for months.