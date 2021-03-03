The Big Ask with Ashley Fulton: Music should be compulsory for every child in every school

Ashley Fulton (48) is a vocal coach and musical director. He lives alone in Lisburn and has recently become one the few people in NI to qualify as a vocal health first aider

A I had a wonderful childhood growing up in a very warm and loving family. I'm an only child and lived with my parents, Raymond and Jean, in the country which was idyllic.

As well as their positive influence I had a grandmother who adored me and my wonderful Aunt Lily who is like a second mother.

I was involved in music from an early age singing in the church choir and at school.

A lady called Ethel Benson got me to sing in church when I was about five and that was it. I had discovered something that made me feel wonderful, excited and complete. I went through a Star Wars, BMX, Go Kart, Scrambler and photography phase too.

My days at Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt cemented for me that music would be my life. No one has the 'perfect' childhood but mine was pretty fantastic and filled with kindness, care and a lot of love.

Q What are you most proud of?

A I'm so proud that 80 of my students have gone on to study Music Theatre at many of the leading UK drama schools. Four hundred and twenty of my students have achieved their London College of Music Diploma in Music Theatre or Classical Singing and over 2,500 have achieved a graded exam. That's 3,000 in total to date which is something I am incredibly proud.

Over the years I have had such pride and overwhelming joy when I've seen past pupils perform in professional productions in London's West End or with touring companies. It's wonderful and so special watching these pupils knowing that I was the person who guided and tutored them at the start of their journey.

I saw one of my past pupils in The Phantom of the Opera and another in the original London cast of the continuation of the Phantom story Love Never Dies. I saw three past pupils as three leads in The Beautiful Game (Union Theatre, London) and I remember thinking 'I taught all three of those guys!'.

As a musical director my highlights would include directing my vocal group Adoro in performances for HM Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee and 90th birthday as well as Lady Mary Peters' 80th birthday gala.

I'm very proud that over the past 12 years, since founding Adoro, we have raised nearly £50,000 for various charities including £25,000 for the Mary Peters Trust.

Q What is the one regret you wish you could amend?

A I try to be positive and learn from past situations as opposed to regretting them. Probably like a lot of people, I wish I'd hugged my mum more and took more time to stop and appreciate all the wonderful things in my life as I was building my career.

Q What about phobias - do you have any?

A I'm not a fan of spiders or mice. I'm not sure I'd say it was a phobia but I'm not overly happy when I see either. I do have a bit of OCD too.

Q What's the one temptation you cannot resist?

A A coat! I have every shape, colour, style, length and design imaginable.

Q What is your number one prized possession?

A My piano. When I was 16 I fell in love with it; it was the perfect fit for my fingers and had the most comfortable touch and delicate tone.

Q What is the book that has most impacted your life?

A The Road Less Travelled by M. Scott Peck. Like a lot of people in the artistic world and performing arts industry I've suffered on occasions from stress and anxiety.

This book really helped me develop coping strategies for dealing with the down days. It explained that without feeling the lows can we ever really experience the highs and that it's ok to own how you are feeling.

Q If you had the power or authority, what would you do?

A I would make music compulsory for every child in school both primary and secondary. Whether it be listening to, singing or learning an instrument, music should be accessible and enjoyed by every child. Music can inspire, evoke emotion, calm us, excite us and comfort us.

When we sing we inhale breath quickly and have to maintain a long exhalation as we sing a phrase. Exhaling slowly slows down the heart rate and thus has a calming influence.

Also singing really improves communication skills. We are now in an age where children spend so much time communicating through their laptops and mobile phones that I fear the art of conversation is slowly dying.

Singing really helps with communication and confidence. I hope, that when they get back to school, time and importance is given to music, singing and playing together.

Q What makes your blood boil every time, without fail?

A Talent being ignored, criticised or stifled. Everyone should be encouraged to shine. If someone has a talent encourage them and build them up. I try to inspire everyone I work with and encourage them all to realise their potential and achieve their goals.

Q Who has most influenced your life?

A My biggest influences were three wonderful women. The first was a lady called Ethel Benson who discovered my musical ability when I was five or six and she nurtured and encouraged it. I spent many hours with Mrs B playing, singing, arranging and composing.

The second was my inspirational music teacher from school Sylvia McMenemy who was so encouraging. In many ways Sylvia was the person who inspired me to follow my dream.

When I went to Queen's University in 1992 to study a Bachelors Degree in Music, I was introduced to a wonderful, larger than life soprano Irene Sandford who became my singing teacher and mentor.

Ashley with Cool FM’s Pete Snodden and Lady Mary Peters at the Go The Distance concert in the Ulster Hall, produced and directed by Ashley

Q Who are your top three dinner party guests, dead or alive?

A I'd have to say Andrew Lloyd Webber and I think the reasons for that are obvious.

Alexander McQueen because he was such an inspirational, innovative and talented designer.

Finally, the exceptional Captain Sir Tom Moore just to be able say in person well done Sir Tom and thank you for inspiring the nation.

Q What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?

A My dad has a wonderful saying 'Worrying is like being on a rocking horse, it gives you something to do but gets you nowhere'.

I would be someone who is inclined to overthink so I remind myself of this saying every now and again.

Q What is an unlikely interest or hobby that you love?

A I love reading! Nothing like a murder in a sleepy English village or on a flash train to get me gripped!

My dad collects vintage cars and kindly gave me a couple so maybe that could count as my unlikely hobby.

Q What is the poem that touches your heart?

A Baby Crying by Godfrey Rust. It's the most beautiful Christmas reading about the cries of a baby for the world into which it has been born. As the vocal director on The Music Box with Peter Corry, this was one of the poems read. It was underscored by the music of In The Bleak Midwinter, the combination of the powerful words and beautiful melody was so emotional. I cried every night when it was being recited.

Q The happiest moment of your life?

A The day I graduated from QUB with my B.Mus Hons degree. I remember looking up to the balcony in the Whitla Hall and seeing my dad wipe away a tear when they called my name. I had made them proud, I was so happy.

Q The saddest moment of your life?

A I guess I'd have to say the first time I was old enough to be touched and impacted by death. My beloved grandmother died when I was 14 and I was completely devastated. I sang at her funeral and it that was my way of saying 'I'm going to miss you'.

Q One event that made a difference in your life?

A I think it was probably moving to Rainey Endowed School and studying music with Sylvia McMenemy. She was a wonderful teacher and friend and was the catalyst to the rest of my career.

Q What is the ambition that drives you forward?

A During the past month I have become one of the first people in the country to become a fully qualified and credited vocal health first aider, I am so passionate about safe, healthy singing and the vocal wellbeing of all my students, so I'd say my ambition is their success. I will do whatever is in my power to ensure they are given the best tutelage possible. Working with young people, nurturing their talent, developing their skills and affording them opportunities to excel is the focus of my life.

Q What's the philosophy you live by?

A Life isn't a dress rehearsal, we all only get one chance at it. I tell all my pupils to be the best version of themselves and to make the most of every opportunity that presents itself. Sometimes it's hard to take your own advice but I do try to life every day to its fullest.

Q How do you want to be remembered?

A I would like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Someone who inspired others to follow their heart, who mentored and encouraged them. I hope that all the pupils I've tutored over the years would say 'he taught me, he was a good guy, he made a difference'.

Interested students can contact Ashley on Ashleyfulton72@icloud.com