The Big Ask with Edmund Aruofor: 'I just knew it was my calling to come here'

Edmund Aruofor (60) started the charity LifeHub NI in 2017 to provide vulnerable people with fresh food. In December, he was recognised by Prime Minister Boris Johnston and received a Points of Life award. Also that month, he was the first national Lockdown Hero on ITV National News

On a mission: Edmund Aruofor of Lifehub NI at the food donation centre

Audrey Watson Wed 24 Mar 2021 at 08:16