The Big Ask with Jason O'Neill: 'The streets of Belfast became my stage when pandemic hit'

In this week's interview we talk to Riverdance lead Jason O'Neill (35) who hails from Greenisland. When the globally acclaimed show was put on hold due to the pandemic, Jason began captivating audiences online with his dance videos captured in Belfast city centre

Right step: Irish dancer Jason O’Neill

Catriona Doherty Wed 27 Jan 2021 at 08:00