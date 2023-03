The Big Ask with Malachi Cush: In happy and sad times I've been able to lift the guitar and sing... it's always given me great comfort

In this week's interview Linda Stewart talks to Malachi Cush (39), who got his big break when he appeared in the first series of Fame Academy. The singer songwriter lives in Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, with wife Claire (35), a teacher

On song: Malachi Cush

By Linda Stewart Wed 12 Aug 2020 at 08:11