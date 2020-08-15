'The Church needs to rediscover its prophetic voice... it will be a different Church that emerges from the devastation that has been caused by the abuse crisis', says Brett Lockhart

Brett Lockhart QC is from a Presbyterian background and was ordained as a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church in 2018. He is married to Aine and they have four adult sons - Conor, Patrick, Peter and Mark.

Q. Can you tell us something about your background?

A. I was born in Belfast in 1959. My dad, Brian, was in the family box-making business and suffered polio just after he got married, ultimately surviving with the help of an iron lung. My mum, June, was a well-known singer in the era of Ruby Murray. We were a close family and together with my brother, Keith, we grew up in a house where religion was a gentle Presbyterianism. I was educated at Methodist College Belfast, Cardiff University and Queen's University Belfast. I chose a legal career and I was called to the Bar in 1981, becoming a QC in 2006. I am married to Aine, with four adult sons - Conor, Patrick, Peter and Mark. I am currently chairing the Independent Neurology Inquiry.

Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. Six months before my finals, I was playing against Bridgend, including - for any rugby aficionados - the great JPR Williams, when one of my closest friends went into a ruck the wrong way and broke his neck. Terry was left tetraplegic and died two years later from complications. This was the first close friend I had lost and I began to understand just how fragile life is.

For the first time, I began to consider my own purpose in life. Invited to a fellowship group by a close rugby friend, I was introduced to the Charismatic Renewal movement, which, in Ireland, had a significant ecumenical impact. The effect of hundreds of Catholics and Protestants worshipping God together during the Troubles gave me a glimpse of what was possible and transformed my own understanding of a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Q. Does this faith play a real part in your life, or is it only for Sundays?

A. Faith became central in my life. I spent three years training with an ecumenical religious order in my late twenties. This was quite a challenge for my parents, who had found the interruption to my legal career disconcerting and the idea of a religious order entirely foreign. To their great credit, their support was unwavering and, just as I had completed my training, I decided that I did not have a missionary vocation and should be in Northern Ireland. Within a short while, I recommenced my practice at the Bar and was married the following year to Aine, whom I had first met in the renewal movement.

Q. Have you ever had a crisis of faith, or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. Our children came in quick succession, but it was the diagnosis of my second son, Patrick, with severe autism that had the biggest personal impact. Our world was turned upside down and, though I did not doubt God, I remember feeling confused and exhausted. As I reflect back, I was carried through by the remarkable fortitude and determination of my wife, who abandoned her own medical career to help Patrick, and the realisation that there were no exemption clauses for Christians. It was not so much "Why us?" as opposed to "Why not us?" Patrick has been, in his own way, the blessing of our lives.

Q. Have you ever been angry with God? And, if so, why?

A. I cannot claim to have been angry with God. Perplexed, uncertain, yes, but as we already only see though a glass darkly, I realise that we can only see in part. I retain a deep conviction that, ultimately, God's mercy and justice will prevail. However, I find events such as the Holocaust, or raging injustice, difficult to reconcile. I have found the writings of Primo Levi and Martin Luther King helpful as antidotes to the reality of evil.

Q. Do you ever get criticised for your faith? And, if so, why?

A. I was certainly prepared for greater criticism when I was received into the Catholic Church in 2002. I had perceived that such an action could be perceived as a betrayal, in a Northern Ireland context, but people have been accepting and my relationships have remained strong. I have particularly fond memories of speaking at the week of prayer for Christian unity in Fisherwick Presbyterian Church in 2018. The welcome from the congregation, with whom I had previously worshipped, was generous and heartfelt. Part of me will forever be with them and I miss the great hymns joyfully sung.

Q. Are ever ashamed of your own Church, or denomination?

A. One cannot be a Catholic in Ireland without facing up to the abuse crisis, which has so undermined the ability of the Church to fulfil its mission. Human sin should never be surprising to us, but what has been uncovered that was once hidden has, at times, been almost overwhelming and fills one with grief. The Church needs to rediscover its prophetic voice and it will be a different Church that emerges from the devastation that has been caused. Ireland without the Church is, however, dislocated from the source of its truest identity. I recall the historian Christopher Dawson's question as to "whether a secular society, with no end beyond its own satisfaction, can long endure".

Q. Are you afraid to die? Or can you look beyond death?

A. Death is a part of life and I seek to find an eternal perspective, even when life is difficult. In the Passion of Christ, we have the most extraordinary fact on which the whole of human history pivots. If it were not so and death was the end, then, as St Paul says, "Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die." I cannot conceive of a Nietzschean world, without meaning or purpose, except the will to power and the survival of the fittest.

Q. Are you afraid of hell?

A. Post-modernism has an abject aversion to any sort of judgment, but you do not have to have a vision of Dante's Inferno to conclude that we are accountable to God. Our conscience reveals this truth. My great spiritual hero is St John Henry Newman and I love his description of conscience as the most telling proof of the existence of God.

Q. Do you believe in a resurrection? And, if so, what will it be like?

A. St Paul's metaphor of the seed dying and being transformed into new life makes sense to me. I find efforts to explain away the resurrection as somewhat fanciful. If it was a hoax, then history would have exacted its own judgment and there is force to our fellow Ulsterman CS Lewis's blunt observation that Jesus was either a liar and a lunatic, or He was who He said He was.

Q. What do you think about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A. I like the Presbyterian expression of "finding light from any quarter". Although my journey has taken me to the Catholic Church and I am profoundly grateful for that development, I cannot deny the other spiritual influences on my life. In recent years, I have been much helped by the insights of people like Rabbi Jonathan Sachs.

Q. Do you think that the Churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A. The Churches in Ireland can reflect the separation and sectarianism that has caused such pain, but when they place Christ at the centre, they truly do point to the way of St Patrick, which inspired generations. Ireland, once a light, then became a stumbling block to the Gospel in recent centuries. I long for the wounds of our history to be healed.

Q. What is your favourite film, music and book, and why?

A. If forced to select, I would opt for Chariots of Fire. The combination of faith in an Olympic context is compelling and Eric Liddell was a true hero. I also cherish Life is Beautiful, about a Jewish-Italian shop owner, who shields his son from the horrors of living in a concentration camp. In literature, Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is magisterial, but I keep returning to the biography of Newman by Meriol Trevor.

Music is so dependent on time and place, but I am most at peace listening to Gregorian chant, which recites the Psalms, or the liturgy of the Mass. Bob Dylan, Enya, JS Bach and Handel's Messiah all get honourable mentions.

Q. Where do you feel closest to God?

A. Profound moments of grace happen only occasionally, but I do feel close to God at home with my wife and family, in my local parish among the people that God has called me to journey with and among dear friends. St Thomas Aquinas was right: "Man cannot live well without the joy of friendship." If we get that wrong, we can get it all wrong.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone, if any?

A. Newman's epitaph, "Cor ad cor loquitur" ("Heart speaks to heart"), captures the essence of our relationship with God, but I favour just my name and dates.

Q. Have you any major regrets?

A. Many regrets turn out, in the fullness of time, to have been ephemeral, but missing the funeral of my rugby friend Terry pained me for nearly 30 years. Two years ago, I was contacted out of the blue by Terry's brother and re-established contact with the family. I flew to Wales and was able to express my condolences to his elderly mother. A great burden was lifted.