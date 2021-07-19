The Co Down woman who spent 20 years searching for ‘Celtic Curse’ diagnosis
Genetic haemochromatosis leads to an overload of iron in the body, however it’s not easily spotted. Lorraine Wylie speaks to a Co Down woman who spent 20 years searching for a diagnosis for the ‘Celtic Curse’
Lorraine Wylie
Approximately 20,000 people in Northern Ireland suffer from genetic haemochromatosis (GH), a condition in which the body absorbs too much iron from the diet, storing the ‘overload’ in vital organs such as the heart, liver and pancreas.