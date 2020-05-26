The difference your support for Cancer Focus NI has made to families like the Telfords

The spread of coronavirus has forced NI charity Cancer Focus to close its shops and cancel fundraising events. As its income plummets, Marie Foy finds out how its work has changed lives

Hard-hit cancer charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is calling on the public to make a donation today to its emergency appeal to save its lifeline services for local people affected by cancer - both now and in the future. The charity's income has plummeted to critical levels and it is desperately worried that it will not survive the coronavirus crisis.