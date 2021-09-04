The doctor explained: ‘Jennifer, you haven’t just lost your right leg, you’ve lost your left leg as well’
Malachi O’Doherty’s new book chronicles 1972 — the bloodiest year of the Troubles. And one of the worst atrocities that year was the Abercorn bomb, which killed two young women and injured 130, including Jennifer McNern and her sister, Rosie
Malachi O’Doherty
Jennifer McNern and her sister, Rosie, enjoyed life. Jennifer says, “You were aware of difference then, the different buses. But I never got involved.” Sectarianism was beneath her interest. “I was into knee-high boots and miniskirts.