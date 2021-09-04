The doctor explained: ‘Jennifer, you haven’t just lost your right leg, you’ve lost your left leg as well’

Malachi O’Doherty’s new book chronicles 1972 — the bloodiest year of the Troubles. And one of the worst atrocities that year was the Abercorn bomb, which killed two young women and injured 130, including Jennifer McNern and her sister, Rosie

Scars of past: Jennifer McNern who lost both legs in the Abercorn bombing

Malachi O’Doherty Sat 4 Sep 2021 at 09:00