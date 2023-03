Lord and Lady Erne at their home in Crom Castle situated on the shores of the Upper Lough Erne in County Fermanagh. pictured with their dogs Piglet and Truffles. Photo by Peter Morrison

It has been an extraordinary first year of marriage for the Earl and Countess of Erne. The man of the house, the seventh Earl of Erne - Lord Erne, John Crichton, or "John John" to his friends - wed Harriet Patterson in May last year, transforming the history of art graduate into a Countess on a sunny afternoon by the lakes in Co Fermanagh.