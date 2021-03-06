The female NI trailblazers who believe that anything is possible if women challenge themselves to make a positive change

Women across the globe come together on Monday to forge a more equal world as they celebrate International Women’s Day. Linda Stewart looks at some of those in Northern Ireland who have been making waves

Bronagh Waugh - must credit David Reiss

Linda Stewart

Dr Patricia Donnelly is head of the NI Covid-19 vaccination programme, the biggest vaccination programme in the history of our health service with over half a million of the population already vaccinated.