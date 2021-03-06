The female NI trailblazers who believe that anything is possible if women challenge themselves to make a positive change
Women across the globe come together on Monday to forge a more equal world as they celebrate International Women’s Day. Linda Stewart looks at some of those in Northern Ireland who have been making waves
Linda Stewart
Dr Patricia Donnelly is head of the NI Covid-19 vaccination programme, the biggest vaccination programme in the history of our health service with over half a million of the population already vaccinated.