The future is female: skaters paving way for next generation

Less than ten years ago, only a handful of female skateboarders were noticed on the Belfast skate scene. Now, these talented women and girls account for almost a third of the skaters seen through the city’s streets and across Northern Ireland

Fun times: skateboarders from left, Olivia Lillie (21), Katie Ellis (26), and Grace Mandry (21). (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Amy Cochrane Thu 20 May 2021 at 07:50