The house that made history: Ormiston has played host to the founder of Harland & Wolff, a young Samuel Beckett, Princess Diana's great-great-uncle and even comedian Keith Lemon

Keith Haines charts the ups and downs of an east Belfast landmark

The rather indolent member of teaching staff was inclined to ask the maid in Ormiston to bring him breakfast in bed. "This is not a bloody hotel, you know, Beckett," raged William Duff Gibbon, the headmaster of Campbell College. Ormiston has served many purposes over 150 years, but it has never yet been a hotel.

In the late 1850s, Thomas McClure purchased Belmont House and its estate - whose site he was later to sell in 1891 to the Trustees of Henry James Campbell, who built Campbell College - and a considerable part of east Belfast down to the shoreline.

His aspiration to develop the district caused him to demand that anyone leasing land from him should build a permanent residence within two years.

McClure's rent books reveal that, on April 30, 1863, James Combe, then in partnership with James Barbour at the Falls Foundry, signed a lease at an annual rent of £302 5s 11d with McClure, confirmed on March 16, 1866, for 45 acres bounded by the Strandtown and Belmont county roads, which became the Ormiston estate.

Combe, who arrived in Belfast from Scotland in 1845, originally made railway machinery at his Falls Foundry, but converted to the textile world, inventing a machine which could turn flax mechanically.

In 1866, he commissioned Scottish architect David Bryce to create the house, named after the district near Edinburgh where he was born. It was designed, as was the contemporary Cleland conversion of Stormont Castle, in the Scottish Baronial style and the stone appears to have been imported from Scotland.

As the building neared completion, he advertised for tenders to level, trench and drain the garden and, in 1874, sought a foreman gardener at 20 shillings (£1) per week, who "must understand his business thoroughly and be without encumbrance".

The nature of the developing estate is revealed by his search for a ploughman and byreman in 1870 and, with the completion of the gate lodge around 1873, he sought a man to mow and clip hedges with a wife to maintain the lodge, who also "must be clean and tidy and without encumbrance".

James Combe already had two sons, but three daughters by his second wife were all born at Ormiston between 1869 and 1873. He died only two years later, on November 17, 1875.

It was written of him that "No one was more highly or universally respected ... there was no humbug about him and he could not be suspected of it".

His was the largest funeral procession seen in the town for some time; his coffin was borne from Ormiston "by some artisans in the employment of the firm", led by 600 workmen ahead of the hearse.

Large crowds turned out along its journey past his Falls Foundry to the Borough Cemetery (as it then was). Louisa Combe continued to live at her home with her family until 1879, around which time it was acquired by Edward Harland.

Before its recent renovation

It is not clear whether Edward Harland purchased or leased Ormiston. Rather controversially, the Yorkshireman offered hospitality - a full suite of rooms - to the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland in June 1884.

John Poyntz, fifth Earl Spencer (great-great-uncle to Princess Diana), served a government which was unpopular for its lenient approach to nationalists (Fenians) and, when he arrived in Belfast and his cortege entered the lower reaches of east Belfast, "the inhabitants seemed to treat the whole matter with the greatest apathy".

Harland, who was not yet mayor, according to the Belfast News Letter "afforded [Poyntz] a brief, very brief, breathing time at Ormiston". They arrived at 11am on June 20 under a hastily erected triumphal arch, "escorted by a detachment of Lancers under the command of Capt Chetwynd and Lieut Stainer".

I first saw the light of day within a mile of the birthplace of Harland in Scarborough and take a probably unwarranted pride in my tenuous link with him.

Harland was a ship designer as well as a shipbuilder and in 1850 (at the age of 19) was one of four Scarborough men to enter a competition to design the best lifeboat model.

On one occasion when Dr Samuel Smiles - author of the Victorian classic Self Help and father of one of the founders of the Belfast Ropeworks - visited Belfast in 1884. one newspaper reported that Harland demonstrated the model of his "cylindrico-conical lifeboat still preserved at Ormiston, and recently shown at work to Dr Smiles on the lake behind the house".

Harland appears to have demonstrated little affection for the east Belfast mansion, spending time at his Co Leitrim residence, Glenfarne House, where he died on Christmas Eve 1895.

He had probably departed from Ormiston as early as 1887 and the next occupants, William and Margaret Pirrie, also intimately connected with Harland & Wolff, were in occupation by at least 1892.

The future Viscount Pirrie manipulated his ultimate mastery of the shipyard and upon his death - appropriately at sea - in 1924, the ever-obsequious press praised his "marvellous brain", applauded him as "a great captain of industry" and as "a multi-millionaire many times over".

So entrenched was Pirrie's authority that it was professional suicide to challenge him. Both he and his wife were also applauded, justifiably, for fulfilling their social obligation of charitable works and donations.

For Pirrie-Pirrie, however, also read piri-piri - that is, a useful and enticing seasoning, but which needs to be treated with great caution.

When the chairman passed on, his secretive control of the shipyard was such that his managing directors struggled to decipher its convoluted and "creative" commercial reality, and he left his wife so destitute that she became reliant upon the charity of others.

Such deception probably reflected his life at Ormiston, on which he probably spent precious little of his own money.

By the early 20th century, Ormiston was owned by the estate agency R J McConnell & Co, created by property developer Sir Robert McConnell (a fellow councillor and lord mayor with Pirrie), who lived adjacently at The Moat House off the Old Holywood Road.

He may have acquired his neighbouring estate in the interim of the occupation between Harland and Pirrie. The latter's business acumen makes it likely that he rented it on behalf of Harland & Wolff and engaged it for his socially aspirational purposes.

Pirrie was adept at employing the incidentals of his public work for his personal benefit. He was elected Lord Mayor between 1896 and 1898 and special gas lamps were installed at the entrance to his home, most probably on the occasion of the royal visit in September 1897.

In 1896, the borough boundary was marginally extended as far as the Knock junction, effectively beyond both ends of Belmont Church Road.

By the start of 1898, it had infuriated shipping agent Henry Gowan, who lived at Greenwood (Ballyhackamore), that lighting had not been installed in the recently absorbed district, even though the mains were laid as far as Knock railway station, which was itself illuminated.

In December 1897, Gowan sent two letters to the chairman of the Corporation’s Police Committee, which had held responsibility for street lighting since 1821.

Clearly nettled that he was totally ignored, he sent copies of these and a covering explanatory letter to the editor of the Irish News. The choice of a nationalist newspaper clearly highlighted his belief the other three main Belfast newspapers were unlikely to print them and the content indicated, with little subtlety, where he believed the problem lay.

Gowan pointed out that both the Belmont and Upper Newtownards Road, beyond Belmont Church Road, as far as the very busy Knock junction, with three churches in that locality, remained “in utter darkness”.

His correspondence to the Old Town Hall complained of “curtailing the lighted area so as to exempt certain property owners from bearing their fair share of taxation” and urging “fair play and no favour”.

Such wording clearly reveals that he placed the blame for the lack of action at the doorstep of the occupant of Ormiston, a Lord Mayor whom his fellow councillors dared not embarrass or alienate.

On January 15, 1898, a further letter to the Irish News raged that “the distance from the last lamp on Belmont Road to Ormiston gate is about 400 yards and, up till some ten days ago, the entrance to Ormiston was brilliantly lit at ratepayers’ expense; now all is in darkness.”

The new Lord Mayor was appointed at the start of the year and the benighted businessman continued: “I presume the ornate lamps at Ormiston will be removed to the residence of the new Lord Mayor and, as these lamps consume as much gas as does a dozen ordinary ones, why does not our surveyor substitute a number of common lamps so as to satisfy the inhabitants of this district, especially as even in this distance of 400 yards property to the value of several hundred pounds per annum would be contributory?”

Pirrie’s response was deliberately spiteful. Ten years later, when he had decided to move to England, he wrote to the Corporation, as reported in the Belfast News Letter: “I take the opportunity of renewing my thanks to the committee for originally placing these lamps at Ormiston, and for allowing me to acquire them subsequently”, regretting that “I cannot continue to avail myself of them”.

The Irish News also reported Pirrie’s “generosity” with cynicism, talking of “the passing of Ormiston” and Pirrie’s “rather comic return of the Ormiston lamps which will burn in more prosaic corners”.

Pirrie’s self-promotion led him to host numerous large dinners and parties at Ormiston, which were most probably placed on the account of Harland & Wolff, as was the expense of an annexed banqueting hall-cum-ballroom, which he built early in 1896.

He invited 140 guests to an official dinner as Lord Mayor in April 1896. No fewer than 500 were invited the following month for an “at home” on behalf of the NSPCC. One hundred and fifty legal figures turned up in July.

In June 1897, he hosted a garden party to celebrate the royal Diamond Jubilee and shades of Mrs Bucket’s “riparian entertainments” were reflected in the Press’s assertion that, “It is questionable if the boulevards of gay Paris could have excelled.”

Three months later, all the stops were pulled out for a visit of the Duke and Duchess of York. Enormous expense was lavished on the decoration of the city and Ormiston itself, when the lamps may have been installed. There was “a large and fashionable assemblage”, complemented by the parade of 10,000 Sunday schoolchildren — for whom the occasion was probably meaningless and who would have preferred a decent meal, or a pair of shoes, instead of a free tram ride — all for a visit to the house which lasted barely 75 minutes.

For another garden party on July 21, 1899, the traffic was “temporarily suspended on Knock Road”. At many of these occasions, a military band from such as the Royal Fusiliers and Inniskilling Dragoons entertained the crowds, but ever-present at such occasions, somewhat surprisingly, was John Boyle’s String Band, the orchestra of a violinist who lived at 7 Cavendish Street off the Falls Road.

Following Pirrie’s departure in 1908, the estate lay vacant until leased in August 1913 by Sir Robert Chichester-Clark (grandson of the fourth Marquess of Donegall and grandfather of the future Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, James Chichester-Clark).

He was commanding officer of the Young Citizen Volunteers of Ireland, formed in 1912, and his sole purpose for leasing much of the estate was to train and parade the East Belfast Regiment of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

The officers of the latter, who included Clarke MacDermott, the future Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, were given instruction between December 29, 1913 and January 3, 1914, while the estate was surrounded by a cordon of inquisitive detectives.

About three weeks later, six battalions (3,500 men) of the East Belfast UVF paraded to the grounds before the unsmiling faces of Carson, Craig and the Marquess of Londonderry. There was also a drumhead service in the grounds on Empire Day, May 24, 1914.

Later that year, Chichester-Clark departed for the Western Front; he was invalided home with pneumonia in April 1916 and the following month Ormiston was advertised for sale or rent.

Harland & Wolff took possession once more, this time by purchase, and the managing director, George Cuming (whose namesake father had lived half-a-mile distant at Knock junction), lived there until his death in February 1919. Viscount Pirrie then occasionally occupied the house until his death on June 7, 1924.

Sixteen days later, there was a private service for him at Ormiston attended by many of his relatives, the Andrews family of Comber, members of City Council, businessmen and clergymen. The latter included his near-neighbour at Belmont manse, Rev Dr John MacDermott, probably performing one of his last public functions.

The funeral cortege — much larger than that for James Combe — was massively attended through the Holywood Arches and past City Hall, which boasted an enormous turnout, before heading to join his erstwhile colleague, Sir Edward Harland, at the City Cemetery.

Towards the end of 1925, Ormiston’s nearest neighbour, Campbell College, began negotiations with Harland & Wolff to purchase the building as a junior annex.

The original asking price was £2,000, but the school were hard bargainers and, in February 1927, beat the shipyard up to £7,000, followed a few months later by another £1,250 for a further three acres, which included the lake, which became the Campbell College open-air swimming pool.

By the start of September 1927, the building catered for 50 junior pupils and, in January 1928, they were joined as an assistant housemaster for six months by the future Nobel laureate, the laid-back Samuel Beckett.

The college earned considerable success in rifle shooting competitions at Bisley and overseas after installing a rifle range in the grounds, but had to vacate Ormiston and neighbouring Netherleigh during the Second World War, when they were requisitioned as accommodation for doctors and nurses engaged at No 24 General Hospital in the grounds of Campbell College. The junior pupils returned in early 1946.

In 1974, the housemaster heard rumours that the school was to sell Ormiston. He approached the headmaster, Robin Morgan, who categorically denied the rumours — then sold it a few months later to the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

In 2001, it was acquired by the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, but never utilised, with the result that it became dilapidated: pine panelling was stolen and a multitude of variegated fungi flourished on its interior walls. It even suffered being hired out for the filming of an episode for Keith Lemon.

It is pleasing to say, however, that it is currently looking better than it has ever done in 150 years, having been rescued as a private residence.