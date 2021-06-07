The inspiring pupils at Fleming Fulton School who always find ways to help others
Giving back to the community has been at the heart of the work done by the brilliant and bright teenagers at Fleming Fulton School, writes Amanda Ferguson
Amanda Ferguson
The south Belfast school, established by Dr Fleming Fulton in the 1950s, currently educates 140 pupils aged from 3-19 years who have unique educational needs flowing from their physical disabilities, learning difficulties, medical or sensory needs.