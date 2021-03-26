The Irregulars star Thaddea Graham: 'I met all the right people at the right time'
Co Down actress Thaddea Graham tells Maureen Coleman why she believes she's been blessed with good fortune since graduating from drama school
Maureen Coleman
In the two years since graduation, 23-year-old Thaddea Graham, from Co Down, has appeared in the Sky One dystopian drama Curfew alongside Sean Bean, Billy Zane and Miranda Richardson, and in the four-part BBC comedy Us, based on the bestselling book by David Nicholls.