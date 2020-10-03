The jilted generation: Has there ever been a worse time to be a teenager?

A-level despair, blamed for spreading Covid during Freshers' Week, locked down in student halls and threatened with Christmas being cancelled. Has there ever been a worse time to be a teenager? Mark Bain reports

Every parent has the right to remind their children once in a while that they "were once young too" - not that they ever believe you. We remember the time; barely a care in the world, taking those first steps into adulthood. We felt untouchable, unbreakable. The all-night parties when we had energy to burn and hadn't been ground down by the pressures of work, mortgages, relationships. The quiet drink the day afterwards to forensically examine the night before. Most of us have been there in some shape or form.