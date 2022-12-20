‘The most expensive watch I ever sold cost $7 million’: Belfast boutique owner on ‘nuts journey’ from nothing to Premier League clients
Dutch/Northern Irish watch expert Nico Leonard van der Horst is the founder of the most-subscribed watch channel on YouTube and the owner of a luxury watch boutique in Belfast
Nico Leonard van der Horst
"Watches have been my life since I was a child. My dad bought my mum a Rolex when she turned 40 and I remember going into the shop with him to buy it. When I was 16 years old I got my very first watch, a gold and steel Seiko, for my birthday.