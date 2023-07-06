The NI man who will drum continuously for 150 hours in world record attempt to raise money for charity

Allister Brown will go without sleep for a week as he attempts to set a new world record in memory of his partner Sharon

If he succeeds, Allister Brown from Lisburn will enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the third time.

The 45-year-old will test his physical and mental endurance to the limit with the huge drumming marathon, playing 2,500 songs in memory of his late partner Sharon Deegan, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2021 aged 49.

Allister, who works as a senior detailer for a structural steel engineering firm, hopes to raise as much money as he can for local pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC and the mental health organisation Mind.

Funds raised for NIPANC are invested into raising awareness about the symptoms of the disease, research and supporting families who face a diagnosis of this devastating illness.

Allister with his Guinness world record certificates

Allister struggled with his mental health after losing Sharon who he had nursed for three and a half years which is why he also chose to support the charity Mind.

He says: “People never think anything bad is going to happen to them until it does.

“Pancreatic cancer survival rates are very low because it is usually not picked up in time.

“Sharon did have a chance to get an operation which only around 15% of patients are eligible for, but the recovery was far too difficult for her.

“Watching someone you love die with this cruel disease is just horrific. NIPANC are working to fund research into a cure which is something we all need to get behind and support.

“After I lost Sharon to pancreatic cancer in 2021, I was left devastated. I needed help with my mental health

“I want to raise as much awareness and money for NIPANC and Mind as possible, while going for the world record.

“My aim is to let people understand that you should never feel you’re on your own.”

Playing drums has been a much loved hobby since getting his first kit at the age of two and Allister is already a double world record holder.

He broke the individual drumming marathon in 2003 playing for 58 hours and 17 minutes and was invited to sign the 100 millionth copy of the Guinness Book of Records along with many other record breakers.

Allister Brown's partner Sharon Deegan who passed away from pancreatic cancer

In 2004 he then achieved 78 hours in a drum marathon and in 2008 he broke the world record of 86 hours by playing for 102 hours and 49 minutes.

He reached the 100-hour mark in Portugal 2017 when five drummers from around the world met up and played together for the full 100 hours.

Through all of his record attempts he has raised thousands of pounds for many charities close to his heart.

The current world record stands at 134.5 hours and after 10 months training, the local man is ready to crack it,

He says: “It is really weird because I am training myself to cope with sleep deprivation by staying awake for 24 hours at the weekend so that my body and mind can get used to it.

“The first time I did it in 2008 I was in a bad way afterwards with neuro damage to my arms and so fatigued I couldn’t string a few sentences together.

“The second time when I took my breaks I would stand up and do some stretches and I was in better shape after that.

“Guinness rules allow a five-minute break every hour which you can save up and it all has to be recorded and verified, so I aim to accumulate the time by stopping every four hours for 20 minutes when I will eat and have a 10-15 power nap.”

Allister Brown hopes to drum continuously for 150 hours

Allister met his partner Sharon at a drumming event in Lisburn in 2017 and just six months later she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

He says: “She started taking pains in her side and back. This went on for a few months with doctors diagnosing her pains as constipation.

“I took her to A&E numerous times until eventually a doctor asked to get a CT scan to make sure nothing else was triggering the pain.

“They kept Sharon in and gave her a scan and the following day I got a call from Sharon. She was in tears and asked me to get down to the hospital urgently as she had something to tell me. She said she hasn’t got good news. It was a large tumour to the head of the pancreas which was likely to be cancer.

“Sharon was amongst 15% of people in the UK able to receive a Whipple’s operation to remove the head of the pancreas.

“However, after a biopsy it was discovered the cancer had already started to spread.

“Treatment was available, and Sharon needed 24/7 care. Work allowed me to set up an office from home and I nursed her for the next three and a half years.

“She fought right to the last breath and taught us all how to change our mindset to life. A true cancer warrior.”

The loss of the girl he loved and spending three years nursing her around the clock took its toll on Ali’s mental health.

He admits: “During Sharon’s illness I found that I had automatically stepped up to help and provide in any way I could to ensure she was comfortable and made to not feel afraid or alone. But after Sharon passed, I experienced an emotional breakdown.

“I struggled to concentrate on work and when I came home all I wanted to do was go to bed, have the TV on, and not let friends and family into my life. I told people I was fine, but inside I was broken.

“For four or five months all I did was shut myself away, apart from work. The fact it happened during the Covid pandemic made it even harder for me.

“Although I know I did my very best to help Sharon, her family and friends, I still felt that I could maybe have done more and started doubting myself. I was in a state of mental suffering and couldn’t get out of it.”

Unsurprisingly, it was his beloved drumming which helped him to heal.

Allister with his new drumming kit with NIPANC colours

During the pandemic in 2020 he had teamed up with drummers from around the world to take part in Drumathon LIVE, a 24-hour drumming marathon, which raised more than £45,000 for NHS charities.

It was held again in 2021 and live-streamed on Facebook with the local man playing alongside famous drummers from some of the world’s top bands including Coldplay, Kaiser Chiefs, Simple Minds, The Kooks, The Feeling, Hans Zimmer, The Cure and many more.

This year Allister has the full support of the Drumathon LIVE team as he goes solo with his world record attempt on July 16.

He says “Drumathon LIVE is a collective of drummers (some famous, some — like me — not) drumming to raise money for mental health.

“Drumathon LIVE has brought many people together across the world, becoming a huge family of friends who are there for each other.

“It continues to grow each year and I have benefited greatly through it, giving me a purpose to play and enjoy drums again.

“I am now an even stronger person with the help of Drumathon LIVE and it deserves so much credit for creating a drumming community that sees people of all skills, ages, races and colours grow as a family together as one. Drumathon has helped many people cope with mental health issues, especially through these difficult times.

“Sharon absolutely loved drums. That’s how we met. I wanted to do something in her memory, and the most obvious thing I could think of was the drumming world record. This is my forte; something I have been good at for 20 years.”

The founders of Drumathon LIVE have provided a special drum kit for Ali’s challenge as well as access to all its platforms across social media to stream live footage during his record-breaking attempt.

Co-founder and producer of Drumathon LIVE Bev Sage Kennedy said: “Ali Brown’s epic GWR Challenge exemplifies the boundless power of drumming to drive positive change.

“The entire Drumathon LIVE family of 2023 stands united, cheering Ali on as he drums his way to new heights, supporting Mind and NIPANC.

“Together, we orchestrate a symphony of hope and impact, creating a lasting legacy of compassion and change for those most in need.”

Chairperson of NIPANC, Ivan McMinn MBE, said: “Yet another epic endurance event to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer. Another story of human kindness and endeavour to turn a devastating diagnosis of pancreatic cancer into something positive. Ali, NIPANC is behind you every beat of the drum.”

Ian O’Reilly, head of community and events fundraising at Mind, said: “We are really grateful to Ali for choosing to support Mind through this incredible challenge, and we wish him well.

“One in four of us will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and it’s so important that no one has to face this alone.

“Every donation Mind receives allows us to campaign to improve services and provide information and support. This includes services such as the Mind Infoline, legal line and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side, so we can be there for as many people who need us as possible.”

Allister hopes people will get behind him and donate in support of his marathon efforts and also pop in to see him during his record breaking attempt which starts at 7am on July 16 in Lisburn Music Centre, Railway Street which will remain open 24-7 while he drums through the day and night.

You can also catch Allister’s attempt live at www.drumathon.live and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/drumathonlivegwr?utm_term=yGk9QB9eg