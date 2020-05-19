The NI people breaking coronavirus lockdown for secret hair appointments... and the industry expert who says rule-flouting stylists could have 'blood on their hands'

Since salons were ordered to shut in March, an underground business has flourished with hairdressers seeing clients in their own homes, but it's an illegal practice that threatens to split the industry for good. Leona O'Neill investigates

Leona O'Neill Tue 19 May 2020 at 14:00