The NI people breaking coronavirus lockdown for secret hair appointments... and the industry expert who says rule-flouting stylists could have 'blood on their hands'
Since salons were ordered to shut in March, an underground business has flourished with hairdressers seeing clients in their own homes, but it's an illegal practice that threatens to split the industry for good. Leona O'Neill investigates
Leona O'Neill
Since the pandemic lockdown began, a shady underground practice of bootleg and backstreet hairdressing has developed across Northern Ireland. Secret hair appointments in shuttered salons and clandestine home call-outs have been happening right across the province from week one of the restrictions being introduced, putting hairdressers and their clients at serious risk of infection.