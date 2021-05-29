‘The only time you see Northern Ireland on the national news is when something terrible has happened… that doesn’t reflect where we live’, says Fermanagh broadcaster McCaffrey
The UK’s first TV current affairs channel in 20 years, the pro-Union GB News, launches next month, with Co Fermanagh broadcaster Darren McCaffrey at the helm of its flagship programme. Gillian Halliday goes behind the scenes
Gillian Halliday
In two weeks' time, the UK's first TV news channel to launch in more than 20 years will be bursting onto our screens in a patriotic flush of red, white and blue, broadcasting its first programme with veteran political journalist Andrew Neil at the helm.