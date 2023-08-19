The Padre extract: The True Story of the Irish Priest Who Armed the IRA with Gaddafi’s money
For almost two decades, IRA supporter Father Patrick Ryan evaded intelligence agencies across Europe. In this extract from new book The Padre, by investigate journalist Jennifer O’Leary, exposes the paramilitary exploits of the notorious former Irish priest
As the 1970s unfolded, Northern Ireland became synonymous with violence. Deaths and injuries were being reported in the world’s newspapers on a near daily basis, and the IRA was still losing some of its own personnel in accidental explosions, known in Belfast as ‘own goals’.