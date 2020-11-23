The RUC man killed by a Protestant who joined the IRA: Author Ian Cobain 'wanted to find out why people did what they did’

Author Ian Cobain tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker why he chose to write about the 1978 murder of Constable Millar McAllister and what we can learn from unravelling the past

Ian Cobain, the author of Anatomy of a Killing

Gail Walker

The murder of RUC Constable Millar McAllister was brutal and pitiless. His killer Harry Murray, a Protestant who had joined the IRA, had dressed in his best suit to trick the off-duty officer into opening the back door of his neat bungalow in Lisburn one Saturday lunchtime in 1978.