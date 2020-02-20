The siblings who are cooking up a storm while keeping it firmly in the family

Family affair: Vivien and Vincent Gault, who work as chefs in separate restaurants within the same group

Busy life: brother and sister James and Peita McAlister, who work at the family business, the Morning Star bar and restaurant

The high octane environment of a busy restaurant kitchen can be challenging - but what if you're working alongside your brother or sister ? To mark Belfast Restaurant Week, which is running until Sunday, Linda Stewart finds out more.

'We can have honest and frank words with each other that you might not have with anyone else'

James McAlister (31) from Belfast runs the Morning Star with his sister Peita and mum Corinne. He has a girlfriend called Orla.

James says his mum Corinne and late dad Seamus took over the pub during the Troubles.

"The bar was male-dominated and there was no food as such, at that stage," he says. "It was very quiet in the evenings because Belfast city centre emptied out. There was a security check at the top of the entry and I do remember coming in and seeing the tanks and stuff when we were at it.

"The pub was damaged in bomb blasts that went off around the vicinity. I remember the pub being damaged and dad having his eardrums burst, but it was Belfast city centre and everyone just got on with it."

The children grew up around the pub, he says.

"I suppose like anywhere, it was a family business and we were brought to work - there was no childcare some days so you were brought to work," he recalls.

"We have a third brother but he escaped - he's in Australia. All three of us helped out and did dishes, helped mum on the floor or came and did our homework after school. It's the lifestyle, going to work and helping mum and dad.

"I'm still a jack of all trades - some days I'm behind the bar, some days you could be in the kitchen, or fixing the toilets. It's very hands-on."

Peita and James McAlister from the Morning Star, with their dad Seamus and brother Michael.

James says his dad Seamus came from a farming background. The pub has an in-house butcher, Danny, and focuses on locally produced ingredients, including herbs from the family's kitchen garden.

"We were boisterous kids," he laughs. "Every one of the cousins who looked after us described us as little nightmares, but said my sister was angelic."

James says his parents tried to steer them away from the industry and he studied finance at university - but ended up returning to the Morning Star after a few years running a street food stall called Jolly Pies.

"We argue about things, but we're all pushing in the same direction," he acknowledges.

"It's our livelihood and we're on call seven days a week.

"There are days where you have honest words with each other, but I think you get over it a lot quicker when it's family as well. It can be honest and frank but you're able to get used to it.

"Whenever it's a busy service, I could be in the kitchen, and she could be in front of the house. But we're really happy if our customers are happy and everything goes as it should. You can be flat to the mat and if your customers are happy you've had a good night."

James says he knows Peita always has his back.

"You know she's going to have the same sort of passion that I do," he says. "There are days where you have to give each other a bit of space and you walk away and come back.

"Sometimes you don't agree on certain things, but there's no major fallings out about anything in particular. You have those honest conversations that maybe you couldn't have with anybody else."

‘I’m usually the bad cop while James is everybody’s friend’

Peita McAlister (27), who has a partner called Alastair Barnes (29), says her siblings treated her as a third brother when they were growing up.

"Anything the boys did, I wanted to do and that stuck by me," she says.

"I played with them and they beat me up, all the things that brothers do - locked me in cupboards with teddy bears, but I think it toughened me up."

Peita initially wanted to be a vet but was put off by her school work experience and studied accountancy and finance at university.

She admits her interest in food started very young: "My first job was to make pavlovas for the Morning Star when I was about five years old. Every pavlova I made I got £1 and coming up to Christmas I could make them better than anybody at work, so mum paid me to make them at home.

Brother and sister James and Pleta McAlister who work at the family business the Morning Star bar and Restaurant. Photo by Peter Morrison

"I helped around the bar from an early age, cleaning chewing gum off the bottoms of tables, anything I could do as a child.

"I loved food and cooking, but it wasn't really something I thought I would do."

In the summer holidays she would come home and work in the bar and also helped James out at his street food stall Jolly Pies, before starting her own, The Butcher's Daughter. But she began working full-time at the Morning Star when her father fell ill. As for working with her brother, Peita says, you take the good with the bad.

"There is someone there who you can completely trust and will do their best for the business at all times, but because we are quite similar, we clash," she says.

"It's not like a business partner, that you can walk away from at the end of the day and relax.

"But two heads are better than one. At the end of the day, we want the same goal and it just might be a different way of getting there at the time."

Peita says there haven't been any really big arguments between the siblings.

"I am usually the bad cop and I'm left to deal with all the bad things and James is everybody's friend. I am apparently much harder to deal with!"

Among the highlights for Peita have been the numerous awards that the Morning Star has picked up and the opening of Pottingers restaurant around a year and a half ago.

"That was a mammoth task in itself. But we got there in the end," she says.

'We're close but we're typical twins... one minute we'll be arguing and the next we'll be inseparable'

Vincent Gault (29), from west Belfast, is head chef of Diggers at McEnaney's on the city's Glen Road and worked alongside his twin sister Vivien for 14 years at Belfast eateries TK One, The Potted Hen and Stix and Stones.

He initially wanted to be a solicitor but did a placement at TK One and ended up in the restaurant business.

Since then he has worked at 64 Degrees in Brighton with Michael Bremner and Cornerstone in London with Tom Brown.

Vincent started as a kitchen porter in TK One aged 15 and gradually began to do more food preparation.

"After a couple of years, I was being asked to do more advanced things with prep," he says.

"My sister did pastry at the Belfast Met and was the first to go to The Potted Hen. She's stuck with it ever since.

"We're close, like typical twins, arguing and all. One minute we're arguing, the next we're inseparable."

They argue at work from time to time, but it always blows over in 10 minutes.

"It's all good working with her. A couple of times, if I said something wrong, she would have properly cracked up and started shouting. It took me to calm her down because nobody else knew how to calm her down," Tom says.

Vincent and Vivien Gault and their mum Anne Marie

The twins have learned a lot from each other about their different specialities.

"She's taught me a lot about desserts, different techniques and different methods. I've taught her stuff about cooking meat and fish. It's been up and down... it's good," Vincent says.

The pair now work in separate restaurants within the Stix and Stones group.

"She works at Stix and Stones in the Balmoral Hotel, so we're always going to meetings and bouncing ideas off each other," Vincent says.

He hasn't ruled out opening a restaurant with his sister.

"I don't think we are quite there yet, to start our own place, but we will probably work together again in the future," he explains.

Vincent's colleagues are surprised that the pair can work so well together.

"Sometimes they are taken aback," he admits

"When we're working, we're both very meticulous in what we are doing.

"Sometimes we are very easily annoyed at other people, but it blows over in 10 minutes. We just have similar traits."

‘We’ve had rough times at work, but we’ve always pulled through'

Vivien Gault (29) runs Stix and Stones in the Balmoral Hotel. She has a partner called Leanne and lives with her parents. Her sister Lisa works as a waitress. Vivien originally wanted to go into childcare as a career but later became interested in becoming a pastry chef.

"I started in TK One when I was 15 and Vincent was cheffing there. I was a kitchen porter for about six years," she says.

"At that point, I knew I didn't want to do childcare. I was watching shows like Ace of Cakes and I knew I wanted to do that.

"I applied to tech and completed my level two and three City and Guilds in Confectionery and Patisserie.

"I got my first job in The Potted Hen. It was a really busy restaurant, one of the busiest in Belfast city centre.

"After it closed, my brother got me into Stix and Stones, which was looking for a pastry chef.

"I came down two weeks after Vincent started and I've been there just over four years."

Vivien admits she wasn't particularly interested in food when she was growing up. "I never had a real passion for cooking, as much as I do now, but my heart was always in pastry," she says.

It has been good working with Vincent for the past 14 years because they have got to learn different cooking styles and techniques from each other and develop their experience.

The siblings hard at work, preparing food in the kitchen

"Don't get me wrong, you have your rough times working with siblings. It can be annoying, but at the end of the day you are producing good food," Vivien says.

"On a good night, when everything goes well, you're talking at the end of the night and saying, 'That was a good night'. It's always a good feeling.

"That would have brought us closer, doing menus together for New Year's Eve and things like that. It's good to sit and share your thoughts on things."

Vivien enjoys working with Vincent at Stix and Stones and being in charge of a team serving up to 300 customers on Friday and Saturday nights has proven to be a valuable experience. However, there have of course been bumps and the odd disagreement along the way.

"The odd time (there would be fights), just if the sibling stuff is coming out," Vivien says.

"If I told him what to do or he told me what to do, we'd be like, 'Don't tell me what to do'.

"We've had our rough times in the kitchen, but we've always pulled through it.

"He's still my family at the end of the day, so that is it."

At the moment Vivien is running Stix and Stones in the Balmoral Hotel and doesn't see as much of her twin.

"We're always working different schedules," she says.

"But we always meet up for a quiet pint at the end of Friday or Saturday night service and ask how we're doing. If we get time, we go for dinner with my sister and her partner."

The pair are committed to Stix and Stones. "If I like a place and it has a good atmosphere, that's all I need to stay. Good people and good food - that's everything," Vivien says.

Belfast Restaurant Week runs until Sunday. For information about participating restaurants, menus and offers, visit www.belfast restaurantweek.org