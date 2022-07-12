The truth about dating after 50: Some men are just looking for a place to live
Dating when you’re older is not for the faint-hearted, but there is also a freedom to create a relationship that suits your needs, writes the Midlife Coach, Alana Kirk
Alana Kirke
At midlife, many people find themselves searching for ‘the one’. Again. A new ‘one’. Another ‘one’. The peak age of divorce in Ireland is 53, the majority instigated by women. Grappling with Grindr and deciphering sexting aside, dating at midlife, while not easy, is a chance to redefine what a relationship can look like.