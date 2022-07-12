The truth about dating after 50: Some men are just looking for a place to live

Dating when you’re older is not for the faint-hearted, but there is also a freedom to create a relationship that suits your needs, writes the Midlife Coach, Alana Kirk

Know what you want: Alana Kirk has written about the reality of dating in her 50s. Photo: David Conachy

Alana Kirke Tue 12 Jul 2022 at 09:38