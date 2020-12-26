'The world we live in is broken. God is good... I don't blame Him', says Rev Gareth MacLean

Rev Gareth MacLean is minister of Orangefield Presbyterian Church in Belfast. He is married to Lara and they have three children, Karis, Archie and Lily.

Q. Can you tell us something about your background?

A. I was born and grew up in Armagh. Many of my early memories were on our farm at Markethill. My parents, Kenny and June, and sister Jill are all Christians. I am married to Lara, a social worker, and we have three amazing kids, Karis, Archie and Lily.

Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. I became a Christian at a Guysmere summer camp in Castlerock. I am pretty sure that my minister and mum plotted for me to attend. However, it was when I was 30 that I had an experience of being filled with the Holy Spirit at a Vineyard conference and my faith became even more alive.

Q. What about your education and clerical career?

A. I was educated at the Royal School Armagh and I have a Business and IT degree from the University of Ulster. I was a youth worker in the USA and Belfast before studying for the ministry. I have a Master's in Divinity and I served in Comber and Ballymoney before coming to Orangefield.

Q. Is this faith only for Sundays?

A. My hope is that my friendship with Jesus shapes every part of my life every day.

Q. Have you ever had a crisis, or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. Never a crisis. However, our son Archie was born with a malformed venous abnormality that resulted in a bleed in his brain at two months old. He was left with profound epilepsy and severe disability. His first year was critical with many months in hospital and trips to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, all while I was training to become a minister and having a one-year-old daughter at home. We received the best medical care and we love the NHS, but we were told that it was highly unlikely that Archie would walk or talk. I never lost my faith, but experiences like that cause you to ask questions. In the questioning and the surviving, I felt God say, "Pray for healing." So, as a family, we began to pray for God to heal Archie. Words came first. Then walking. Now he is 10 and getting him to be quiet is the problem. Archie still has challenges, but he is also the most inspirational child.

Q. Have you ever been angry with God? And, if so, why?

A. No. The world we live in is broken. God is good. I don't blame Him for the bad stuff.

Q. Do you ever get criticised for your faith? And are you able to live with that criticism?

A I believe strongly that the Bible is not a book about who God was, but about who God is. That it's not a book about what God used to do, but about what God wants to do today through the lives of people who say "yes" to Him. I believe in healing and in spiritual gifts. I believe that faith should be public and is good news, not just for individuals, but for families, communities and cities. Sometimes this can make people uncomfortable.

Q. Are you ever ashamed of your own Church, or denomination?

A. No. Sometimes frustrated that we don't always lead with love. However, the leaders I know in our Church are good people trying to do their best.

Q. Are you afraid to die? Or can you look beyond death?

A. No. I love St Paul's words: "For me to live is Christ and to die is gain."

Q. Are you afraid of hell?

A. No. I believe in judgement and in hell. However, Jesus never used fear as a motivator. The love of God was always far too compelling.

Q. Do you believe in a resurrection? And, if so, what will it be like?

A. Yes. Resurrection is a fundamental part of Christianity. When we die, the souls of Christians go to Heaven, but that's not the end of the story. What God did in Jesus (resurrection), He will do for his followers and his whole creation.

Q. What do you think about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A. There are two questions here. Other denominations I love. Some of my best friends lead churches in other denominations. Presbyterians don't have all the answers. I love to learn about other faiths and I love people. However, I also believe that trusting Jesus is the only way to salvation.

Q. Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith and trying to learn something from other people?

A. I am always open to new experiences.

Q. Do you think that the Churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A. It may be the legacy of the Troubles, or the West's obsession with individualism, but I think for a long time that many Churches have been in maintenance mode, focusing too much on their own members. The Church is God's chosen vehicle to bring about the renewal of society and to love the least, the lost and the lonely. We need to get back on mission.

Q. Why are so many people turning their backs on organised religion?

A. I don't think they have. Some Churches are shrinking; others are being planted, or are growing. Especially this year, we have seen a real openness to questions of faith, purpose and life.

Q. Has religion helped, or hindered, the people of Northern Ireland?

A. Religion is always an unhelpful word, especially when we mix it up with politics. I would rather talk about Jesus.

Q. What is your favourite film, book and music, and why?

A. The film is Remember the Titans. The book is Surprised By Hope by N T Wright. And the music is Passenger and Indie Folk Group.

Q. Where do you feel closest to God?

A. In the ocean, ideally on a surfboard.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone, if any?

A. None - cremate me and scatter me in the ocean.

Q. Finally, have you any major regrets?

A. Only that I often move too fast through life. The Holy Spirit is teaching me - and I believe many others during Covid-19 - to slow down and be more present in the moment.