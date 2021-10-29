The write direction: Finding inspiration in the Northern Irish countryside

Removed from all distractions and excuses not to write and in an idyllic location, would a designated space be the thing to boost creativity?

View of The River Mill's garden from Aine's bedroom

Aine Toner

On Monday, National Novel Writing Month kicks off. Called NaNoWriMo, it began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Easy, eh? Now each year, hundreds of thousands of writers — for the first time or the fourteenth time — begin to write, hoping to start December with a hefty word count.