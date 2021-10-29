The write direction: Finding inspiration in the Northern Irish countryside
Removed from all distractions and excuses not to write and in an idyllic location, would a designated space be the thing to boost creativity?
Aine Toner
On Monday, National Novel Writing Month kicks off. Called NaNoWriMo, it began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Easy, eh? Now each year, hundreds of thousands of writers — for the first time or the fourteenth time — begin to write, hoping to start December with a hefty word count.