The year in focus: My favourite journalistic photographs of 2022
Kevin Scott
Acting as the eyes of our readers, photographers both in Northern Ireland and further afield have spent the year capturing horror, happiness and joy.
Each day our photographers start with a blank canvas and, as night falls, those canvases are filled with colour and emotion, such as sadness or sometimes even joy, allowing us to freeze a moment in time, preserving it for eternity.
An image captured by Northern Ireland Getty Images stringer Charles McQuillan showing a piece of crucifix-shaped wood falling from Kincora Boys’ Home as it was bulldozed to the ground was an image that hardly featured in print but, for me, was an iconic moment captured by the luck of good timing — something that represents all that is photojournalism.
The tragedy at Creeslough was another standout moment, where our photographers showed respect and integrity while covering a heartbreaking story. It was Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren who captured an image showing a garda comforting a victim’s sister as the village’s residents looked on in horror.
I have been incredibly lucky to spend the last decade both taking and organising visual content for the Belfast Telegraph. As we constantly change and improve how we visually tell stories that matter to you, the need for top-quality and accurate photography has never been more crucial.
As the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jeff J Mitchell of Getty Images took an outstanding yet simple image of the Queen’s coffin, which graced front pages around the world, while here in Northern Ireland veteran photographer Alan Lewis captured an outstanding image of a young girl paying tribute to the late monarch on the Shankill Road.
Elsewhere, the war raged in Ukraine, with an image of schoolteacher Helena, bloodied and bandaged, becoming the defining image of the conflict.
At home, Jonathan Porter of Press Eye captured the funeral of 16-year-old boys Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, who both drowned in Enagh Lough.
These are my favourite moments that were captured this year, both here in Northern Ireland and around the world.