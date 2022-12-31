The year in focus: My favourite journalistic photographs of 2022

Timmy Trumpet on stage during Feile dance night in west Belfast on August 8, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A bonfire is lit in the Corcrain area of Portadown on July 9, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

An Irish dancing team wait backstage during the final day of the World Irish Dancing Championships at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Argentina's players celebrate on board a bus with supporters after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament as they leave Ezeiza International Airport en route to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training centre in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina on December 20, 2022. (Photo by Tomas CUESTA / AFP) (Photo by TOMAS CUESTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Mourners gather at the joint funeral for two 16-year-old boys, Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, who drowned in Enagh Lough in Derry (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Shetland Vikings light up the Celtic Connections opening weekend as they welcome audiences to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall with flaming torches, cheers and songs celebrating Up Helly Aa (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The bloody image of schoolteacher Helena has been one of the most noticeable during the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far (Getty Images)

Fallow deer rest on the snow and ice-covered grass in Dublin's Phoenix park (Photo by Brian Lawless / PA Wire)

A paddle boarder makes their way through the sea mist as the sun rises over Avon Beach in Dorset (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a Mark 3 shoulder launch LML (Lightweight Multiple Launcher) missile system at Thales weapons manufacturer during a visit to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties on May 16, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Photo by Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images)

A poignant moment as seven-year-old Daisy-May Adamson from Belfast hugs a picture of Queen Elizabeth ll at Crimea Street on Belfast’s Shankill Road at what has been dubbed ‘The Queen’s Corner' (Photo by Alan Lewis)

Acting as the eyes of our readers, photographers both in Northern Ireland and further afield have spent the year capturing horror, happiness and joy.

Each day our photographers start with a blank canvas and, as night falls, those canvases are filled with colour and emotion, such as sadness or sometimes even joy, allowing us to freeze a moment in time, preserving it for eternity.

An image captured by Northern Ireland Getty Images stringer Charles McQuillan showing a piece of crucifix-shaped wood falling from Kincora Boys’ Home as it was bulldozed to the ground was an image that hardly featured in print but, for me, was an iconic moment captured by the luck of good timing — something that represents all that is photojournalism.

The tragedy at Creeslough was another standout moment, where our photographers showed respect and integrity while covering a heartbreaking story. It was Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren who captured an image showing a garda comforting a victim’s sister as the village’s residents looked on in horror.

I have been incredibly lucky to spend the last decade both taking and organising visual content for the Belfast Telegraph. As we constantly change and improve how we visually tell stories that matter to you, the need for top-quality and accurate photography has never been more crucial.

As the world mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jeff J Mitchell of Getty Images took an outstanding yet simple image of the Queen’s coffin, which graced front pages around the world, while here in Northern Ireland veteran photographer Alan Lewis captured an outstanding image of a young girl paying tribute to the late monarch on the Shankill Road.

Elsewhere, the war raged in Ukraine, with an image of schoolteacher Helena, bloodied and bandaged, becoming the defining image of the conflict.

At home, Jonathan Porter of Press Eye captured the funeral of 16-year-old boys Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, who both drowned in Enagh Lough.

These are my favourite moments that were captured this year, both here in Northern Ireland and around the world.