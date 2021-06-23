‘There were times when I really wanted the ground to swallow me’: Northern Ireland man vows to raise awareness of impact of hearing loss
After an international career fighting child labour and inequality, Gerry Finnegan (73), has a new mission — raising awareness of hearing loss. He talks to Audrey Watson
Audrey Watson
Belfast man Gerry Finnegan grew up watching his father run a small butcher business and although he was fascinated by the way the firm operated, even as a young man, he felt that there needed to be a different way of doing things.