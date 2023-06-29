‘There’s no stopping’: Belfast pensioner (95) refuses to slow down ahead of 179th Parkrun

Nonagenarian also sets her sights on age group world record

Despite turning 95 just yesterday, Grace Chambers is refusing to slow down.

Tomorrow morning at Ormeau Park, the south Belfast pensioner will lace up her trainers and take part in her 179th Parkrun — a simply incredible achievement for anyone, let alone a nonagenarian.

What makes Ms Chambers even more remarkable is that she only started Parkruns in 2016, three years after undergoing open-heart surgery.

But the grandmother, who has three children and volunteered in Jamaica for 30 years, took it all in her stride and after 12 months recorded a time of 38 minutes for the 5km, a personal best.

'There's no stopping': Belfast woman (95) set to run her 179th Parkrun this weekend

Ms Chambers, who really enjoys the social aspect of Parkrun, said: “My first was on September 16, 2016.

“I am very much an outdoor person and used to hike in the mountains.

“I liked athletics, I was a good high jumper and played hockey, tennis and badminton.”

Following the open-heart surgery, her daughter Michelle, who was a former NI hurdles champion, encouraged her mum to go to the park for exercise, never thinking she would be doing Parkruns.

Ms Chambers added: “When I went down to the Parkrun, it was amazing.

“Someone said to me, ‘Mrs Chambers, what are you doing here?’ But the open-heart surgery meant I could do more things.”

Grace Chambers running

She says her fellow runners were surprised when word spread that she was taking part in the weekly races, even hearing someone say, ‘this old woman is here to run?’

But there was greater shock when they learned the time she clocked, with many said to be “amazed”.

She even holds a record in the event, topping the age-related scores with 126.66% and puts many younger runners to shame with her personal best.

Ms Chambers is a fantastic motivator for people of all age groups to get out there and exercise, but what inspires her and what is her secret?

“I enjoy it, it’s a challenge, it’s a very big challenge,” she admitted.

“A lot of people when they get older, they just sit and watch television and don’t go out even for a walk, but running is really enjoyable.

“When I started doing Parkrun it became something I looked forward to because everybody was so friendly. I wouldn’t be running except they were so nice. It’s not only that, I have become friends with people.

“It’s such a family friendly event and during one race a four-year-old boy took my hand and ran around with me.”

L to R ...Grace, niece Averil McClelland multiple masters world champion sprinter, daughter Michele Hossack, world champion hurdler, grand daughter Timana and daughter Shireen.

Michelle said she’s thrilled her mum has been welcomed so warmly by the Parkrun family.

“It’s a huge community, they love seeing her and they respect her,” she added.

This respect was highlighted when Ms Chambers received the Parkrunner of the year for 2016/17. But don’t expect that to be the last accolade of her career.

She insists she is always pushing herself to achieve more, and even at the age of 95, hopes to run close to or better the current world record for a woman in her age group.

That is currently held by a 96-year-old woman from Ottawa, Canada, who has completed a 5km course in 51 minutes and nine seconds.

Michelle said: “She wants to keep getting faster.”

Hanging up her trainers certainly isn’t on the agenda anytime soon.

“As long as I can walk and move, there’s no stopping me,” Ms Chambers added.