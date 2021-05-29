These vibrant, gem-like flowers will help your spring garden transition beautifully into summer

Bring some cheer into your outdoor space with rich, colourful plants like the velvety maroon ‘Sultan’s Palace’ and the blue-toned ‘Mer du Sud’

It’s hard to beat our gardens as they are now. It’s a beautiful time of year, when spring bubbles over into summer in a joyful blossoming of frothy flowers. Our native hawthorn is producing ribbons of creamy white flowers across hedgerows; verges are replete with cow parsley, buttercups and lime green alexanders; and bluebells form pools of deep blue in the woods.