‘They’re my furkids...I didn’t want to have children because I was never broody, but that doesn’t make me a bad person’
The birth rate in NI is at its lowest rate for two decades. With the trend happening worldwide, it prompted Pope Francis to criticise couples who have pets instead of kids. Review speaks to those who chose ‘fur babies’ over human ones
Stephanie Bell
The kids aren’t alright. Grandparents and parents in Northern Ireland fear that childhood — the positive way they experienced it — is not being experienced by their own grandchildren and children, according to a YouGov poll in partnership with Action for Children published this week.