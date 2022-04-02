‘They’re my furkids...I didn’t want to have children because I was never broody, but that doesn’t make me a bad person’

The birth rate in NI is at its lowest rate for two decades. With the trend happening worldwide, it prompted Pope Francis to criticise couples who have pets instead of kids. Review speaks to those who chose ‘fur babies’ over human ones

Animal magic: Rebecca Bellamy and Connor Kerr with their dog Joey at home in Dunmurry. Credit: Peter Morrison

Stephanie Bell Sat 2 Apr 2022 at 08:50