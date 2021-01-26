'This is the book I wished I'd been handed when I received Tommy's diagnosis' - Lily Collison
When son Tommy was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy in 1995, a consultant told mum-of-three Lily Collison to 'go home and focus on her other children'. She ignored his advice and has written a new book dubbed a 'sat nav' for parents, CP sufferers and doctors alike
Audrey Watson
It took until he was around one-year-old for Lily Collison to first hear the term 'cerebral palsy' in relation to her third son, Tommy.