Thought for the weekend

We hear the Lord's parable of the workers in the vineyard in many churches this weekend.

The owner of the vineyard made an agreement with his workers that they would receive one denarius for their day's work.

One denarius (about £20 today) was considered to be a fair and adequate recompense for a day's work, sufficient to provide for one's daily needs.

Workers were hired at various hours of the day, including the last hour.

Each receives one denarius, as was agreed, when clocking off.

Those who were first grumble, because each receives the same wage.

The owner responds: "Why be envious, because I am generous?" (Matthew 20:1-16).

This wonderful parable invites us to allow the generosity of God to fill our hearts towards one another.

The lesson is to be learned for those whom the Lord has called to work with Him for the salvation of our fellow human beings to bear faithful witness to Him and His truth, in an often hostile world.

Our work for God is that His will be done, on Earth as in Heaven, so as to bring about His Kingdom (Matthew 6:10).

The only wage, or reward, we seek is God Himself.

The psalmist expresses it so beautifully: "I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with the sight of your glory, O Lord" (Psalm 17:15).

All our focus, in the heavenly realm which is our goal and the end of our journey, will be entirely centred on the eternally unfolding glory of the Most Holy Trinity.

We are to prepare ourselves for it now by eradicating those attitudes towards others that give rise to envy.

The sin of envy changes our outlook on people.

We see them no longer as brothers and sisters in God's image and likeness, but as rivals, competitors and threats.

Envy distorts God's truth about others.

We must stay away from its poison, for "where you have envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice" (James 3:16).

If we seek only God, we shall be satisfied. We will not be interested in who came first or second.

We will not be looking over our shoulders at our brothers and sisters to see who got what.

We shall be entirely contented by the one and the same joy and delight in God (Psalm 16:11).